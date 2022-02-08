West Clermont High School names Nate Mahon as its next head football coach

CINCINNATI — West Clermont High School named Nate Mahon as its next football coach on Monday night.

“Coach Mahon is exactly what this program needs to rebuild and be competitive on the field," West Clermont High School principal Randy Gebhardt said in a statement. "We are excited to welcome him and his family to the West Clermont community."

Mahon, who stepped down from Hamilton on Wednesday, Jan. 26,was approved by the West Clermont Board of Education on Monday. A 2003 Hamilton graduate, coached the Big Blue for three seasons. He said it was an "extremely difficult decision to make" when he announced he was leaving the Division I program in the Greater Miami Conference.

"A few months ago, the opportunity to go to West Clermont first presented itself; since then, I've been super excited and knew it was time for a change," Mahon said in a statement. "The decision to leave Hamilton was extremely difficult, but I think it will be a great fit for my family and I, at West Clermont."

Mahon said he can't wait to get to started at West Clermont, a Division I program in the Eastern Cincinnati Conference.

"Upon meeting with key people in the school district and community, it was evident that football is important," Mahon said in a statement. "West Clermont's vision and philosophy of community, athletics and family is in alignment with what we value most."

Hamilton (2-7 in 2021) had back-to-back playoff appearances in 2019 and 2020. West Clermont had a 2-9 record including a 2-6 conference mark in 2021.

Nick Ayers, the West Clermont coach the past five seasons, was named the Williamsburg head coach in December.

Mahon was previously the Little Miami head coach for three years prior to returning to Hamilton. He was inducted into the Hamilton High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2018. Prior to Little Miami, He coached at Northwest and at Central Dauphin East High School (Harrisburg, Pa.).

The Hamilton graduate began his career at the collegiate level, coaching at both the University of Indianapolis and University of Cincinnati.

He is a graduate of Miami University, and resides in Maineville with his wife, Jinene, and their three children.

RELATED: Hamilton head football coach Nate Mahon decides to step down after three seasons

RELATED: Indian Hill hires former Moeller football coach

