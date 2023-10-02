'We're fighting for him': Blanchester football team dedicates season to sophomore lineman LJ Rineair

BLANCHESTER, Ohio — Every time Blanchester senior quarterback Bryce Sipple steps onto the field, he is competing for sophomore lineman LJ Rineair.

"LJ's a good kid; I just love him to death," Sipple said. "Been praying for him and hope he's better soon. I play for him every game — every minute of that game. Always playing for him."

Rineair, 15, is recovering in the hospital after having surgery in September to remove a brain tumor. He is undergoing therapy during the recovery process.

"He's always on our mind," Blanchester football coach Justin Schmitz said.

Schmitz paused to collect his thoughts. The 2005 Blanchester graduate's voice was filled with emotion.

"His family is always in the stands," Schmitz said. "His grandma is always there at the 50-yard line. We've got his jersey displayed at every single game. We know this season we've got a purpose and LJ is that purpose. It's been dedicated to him. And we just don't want to let him or his family down."

Blanchester is No. 14 in the Division V, Region 20 computer points standings this week. The top 16 teams in each region qualify for the playoffs starting Oct. 27. The Wildcats (4-3) play host to Bethel-Tate (4-3) Friday night as one of three regular-season games remaining on their schedule.

"We know we have a job to do," Schmitz said. "We're fighting for him and we're fighting with him, too."

Provided Blanchester sophomore lineman LJ Rineair is recovering from surgery after having a brain tumor removed in September.

The Blanchester community has embodied the same mantra for Rineair. The school's volleyball and soccer teams raised an estimated $3,000 for the family during contests last week.

The football team signed a helmet for Rineair and created a No. 54 helmet decal. The team communicated with Rineair on FaceTime the night before the surgery and told him how much they loved the student-athlete with a bright smile.

"He's a good kid; he's a personable kid," Schmitz said. He's quiet until you get to know him. He's got a lot of friends. He's lovable. Everybody just loves him on the team."

Opposing schools in the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference have also reached out to Blanchester and its football program to show their love.

The Goshen High School Athletic Boosters donated $1,000 to Rineair's family. The Clermont Northeastern football team created helmet decals a few weeks ago that it will wear for the remainder of the season.

"It's just a small gesture that we are united with them in this fight," CNE coach Steve Thompson said.

Thompson said it's also a reminder of who the team is praying for this fall. It also emphasizes that football is a game and the need for a greater life perspective.

Prayer has been a significant way of supporting Rineair and his family this season. That included a vigil at the Blanchester stadium the night before Rineair's surgery.

"Prayer has been huge for us as a team, as a community," Schmitz said. "It's really pulled us through. We don't have the answers but we know the one that does. "Prayer is essential and it's the centerpiece of what we do here at Blanchester."

Although the team hasn't been able to physically visit Rineair just yet, the Wildcats are motivated by his courage. The players and coaches have also noticed how a student-athlete has united a community.

"It makes me think that there's people behind you," said sophomore wide receiver/outside linebacker Steven Lester. "That you're not alone. You always have somebody behind you no matter what."

Schmitz said the team will continue to persevere for Rineair and his family during this difficult time. As always, it will be a collective effort.

"More than anything we would ask that you guys pray for LJ; pray for his family," Schmitz said.

