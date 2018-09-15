WCPO's Friday Football Frenzy: High school football highlights for Sept. 14, 2018

Watch the best high school football highlights in town hosted by WCPO Sports Anchor John Popovich and Sports Reporter Keenan Singleton. We covered the top games as well as some small-school battles you won’t see anywhere else.

Watch the video player above for top plays from Mason vs. Sycamore, Fairfield vs. Lakota West, Princeton vs. Lakota East, Colerain vs. Middletown and Oak Hills vs. Hamilton.

Watch the video player below for Anderson vs. Kings, Deer Park vs. Reading, Mariemont vs. Finneytown, East Central vs. Batesville, Highlands vs. Lexington Catholic and Moeller vs. Lexington Lafayette.

We couldn't stay until the end of the Princeton-Lakota East game, so we missed the Top Play of the Year so far - a Princeton Hail Mary pass with one second to go to win the game. Watch it here:

