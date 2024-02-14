Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

Watch: Middletown basketball team manager with special needs scores first shot of senior night game

Luke Atkinson has served as the team's manager for four years
Luke Atkinson, a Middletown High School and manager of the basketball team, was able to score the first basketball of the game Tuesday night, which also marked senior night.
Luke Atkinson Middletown High School Basketball
Posted at 12:09 PM, Feb 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-14 12:09:52-05

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Luke Atkinson told WCPO 9 that Tuesday night was the "best night of [his] life."

The Middletown High School senior has served as manager of the Middletown High School boys basketball team for four years, and, along with the other three seniors and cheerleaders, was honored during the last home game of the season.

It was arranged between Middletown and Mason coaches to allow Atkinson, who has Down syndrome, to start the game, then score the first basket. After that, a Mason player was allowed to score without being guarded.

It took Atkinson five shots at close range, but with 7:34 left in the first quarter, he made a basket and the large crowd at Wade E. Miller Gym gave him a standing ovation as he walked off the court.

Watch the scoring shot:

Middletown senior with special needs scores first basket of senior night game

Late in the fourth quarter, with the Middies leading 63-53, Coach Bill Edwards Jr. put Atkinson back into the game. He took five more shots — from 3-point range — but all missed. He finished the game one for 10 from the field for two points.

Atkinson, 19, was introduced before the game, accompanied by his parents, Mark and Jennifer, and older brother, Jake, After the game, Edwards Jr. presented all seniors with framed jersey, including Atkinson with a No. 10 jersey.

Atkinson flashed a smile and told the crowd and his teammates that he “had fun” with them during the game. Edwards Jr. said Atkinson will be a “Middie for life.”

Luke Atkinson Middletown High School Basketball

Atkinson also had some fans in the crowd, including the father of Memphis Grizzlies guard and Middletown native Luke Kennard, who went to Franklin High School.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter

More high school sports news:
Ohio State running back Miyan Williams invited to the NFL combine Former Withrow wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. transfers to Mater Dei High School Moeller High School basketball team wins the GCL South division title outright

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

3:18 PM, Mar 17, 2020
Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

5:18 PM, May 03, 2022
MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

1:22 PM, Oct 19, 2018

Watch & Record Live TV. Subscription Free.