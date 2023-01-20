WATCH: La Salle High School varsity team bowls perfect 300 | 'That was the most emotion I've seen'

CINCINNATI — In a moment that rarely happens, the La Salle High School varsity bowling team scored a perfect 300.

It happened Tuesday night during a match against St. Xavier.

The game was going fantastic for the team and by the time senior Noah Seng stepped up to bowl, he and his teammates had 9 strikes. It was up to him to finish strong.

"When you get to that point you've either got it or you don't," said head coach Hollis Haggard. "To get to the 10th frame it was like 'I think we can do it.'"

Seng is the oldest member of the team and has the highest average. His coach said he was built for this moment.

"I figured, man, we get to this point he's got to just shut it down and he got to that point," Hollis said. "It was really good to watch."

Haggard has coached bowling for more than two decades and this was his first time coaching a perfect 300 in a Baker game.

In bowling, there are 10 frames where you can score. An individual can earn a perfect 300 if they hit a strike on all 10 frames. In a Baker game, five different people play with each person bowling on two of the 10 frames. That's what makes this such an achievement for Seng and his team. Before that video was taken, Seng had already gotten a strike once, and his other teammates all already got two strikes. It was up to him to complete the rare feat.

"You could tell Noah was a bit nervous. He was amped up." Haggard said.

Haggard said when Seng knocked all the pins down for a second time securing the perfect game, it was amazing.

"How excited he was, that was the most emotion I've seen out of him ever," Haggard said.

According to Haggard, the senior also plays football but bowling has been his main focus since he was a freshman. Seng plans on continuing his career as a college bowler.

Haggard said it is wonderful seeing how much joy the video brought.

"It has really spread a bunch," Haggard said. "I keep watching the video over and over again I can't believe it really happened."

The team ended up beating St. Xavier 2893 to 2765.

Seng and his teammates, Alexander Fischer-Samano, Tyler Flannery, Quentin Morgan, Peter Olsen, Tyler Richmond and Weston Rullman will compete Saturday in the East vs West Tournament at Western Bowl.

