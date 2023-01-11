Taft High School 2024 defensive end Elias Rudolph considering 10 college programs

CINCINNATI — Taft High School junior defensive end/tight end Elias Rudolph announced Wednesday morning he has narrowed college recruiting options to a list of 10 football programs.

Rudolph, who is 6 foot 5 and 215 pounds, announced on Twitter he has narrowed the list (in no particular order) to the University of Cincinnati, Kentucky, Tennessee, Michigan, Ohio State, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Michigan State, Arkansas and Penn State.

Rudolph, a four-star player, is ranked the nation's No. 11 edge rusher in the 2024 class by the 247 Sports Composite. He is ranked Ohio's No. 3 player overall in the 2024 class.

Penn State is the latest school to offer Rudolph a scholarship when it did so this past weekend.

Rudolph was named a Division IV first-team all-state defensive player this past season for the Senators (11-3). Taft was a regional finalist this past season.

Rudolph, the Southwest District Division IV defensive player of the year, was also named the Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference Red division co-defensive player of the year. He had 16 1/2 sacks during the regular season.

