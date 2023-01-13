Chris Henry Jr. named to the MaxPreps Freshman All-America Team

CINCINNATI — 2026 wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., who formerly played at West Clermont High School, was named Friday to the MaxPreps High School Football Freshman All-America Team.

Henry Jr., son of the late Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chris Henry, is the only Ohio high school football player on the first or second teams.

Henry attended West Clermont High School in the fall during football season. He enrolled at Withrow High School in mid-November and plays basketball for the Tigers (8-3) this winter.

Henry Jr. had 29 receptions for 292 yards and five touchdowns with West Clermont (5-6, 5-4 Eastern Cincinnati Conference) this past season. He helped the Wolves to a Division I, Region 4 playoff qualifier.

Henry Jr., a Division I second-team all-Southwest District selection on defense, also played free safety and earned 16 tackles, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries, according to the ECC statistics. He had six kickoff returns for 88 yards, too.

He earned a national recruiting spotlight this past summer before entering high school, receiving an invitation to the 2026 Under Armour All-America Game, and shortly after, he received a scholarship offer from The Ohio State University.

He also has several other significant scholarship offers including adding one from the University of Kentucky on Friday. He is the second Cincinnati-area high school football player to receive All-America honors from MaxPreps. Moeller running back Jordan Marshall was named to the MaxPreps Junior All-America Team earlier this week.

