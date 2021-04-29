Walnut Hills High School graduate MaCio Teague declares for the NBA Draft

CINCINNATI — Baylor University senior guard MaCio Teague announced Thursday afternoon he has decided to declare for the NBA Draft.

The 2015 Walnut Hills High School graduate helped to lead Baylor to the NCAA men's Division I national basketball championship earlier this month.

"Being a National Champion has always been a dream of mine and I knew when I decided to come back to Baylor (in 2020) for another season we were going to achieve that," Teague wrote in a tweet.

Teague is training for the draft, according to Walnut Hills boys basketball coach Ricardo Hill. Teague is projected to be either a second-round selection or he may receive some camp invitations if he is not drafted, according to Hill.

The NBA Draft is scheduled for July 29.

"I've spoken with several NBA teams and they absolutely love his character, scoring ability, defense and overall team atmosphere," Hill told WCPO.

"His stock is soaring right now."

Teague scored 19 points for the Bears in the national championship game as Baylor (28-2) captured its first men's basketball national title in its victory over previously undefeated Gonzaga.

The NCAA granted all winter student-athletes an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Teague decided to enter the draft.

Teague initially declared for the draft in March 2020 but decided to return to Baylor for this past season in the hopes of accomplishing the ultimate goal with the Bears.