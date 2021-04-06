MaCio Teague completes his college basketball journey with a national title

CINCINNATI — Walnut Hills High School boys basketball coach Ricardo Hill soaked in every euphoric moment of Baylor's national championship Monday night in Indianapolis.

He watched Baylor senior guard MaCio Teague, a 2015 Walnut Hills graduate, step up onto a table with his teammates to acknowledge the fans after the game.

"Man, that was incredible," Hill told WCPO Tuesday morning. "That was like a bucket list. It was good stuff, man."

Hill recorded the celebration on his phone at Lucas Oil Stadium as Baylor (28-2) captured its first men's basketball national title.

"'Yeah, MaCio,'" Hill shouted from his stadium seat. "'We're proud of you. Yes, sir. You deserve it, baby.'"

Darron Cummings/AP Baylor guard MaCio Teague scored 19 points to help the Bears defeat Gonzaga on Monday night in the NCAA men's basketball Division I national final.

Teague scored 19 points in helping the Bears defeat previously undefeated Gonzaga 86-70.

Teague's effort on the defensive end was equally impressive as social media captured his strong determination to help his team on one possession.

It was all heart. Monday night was a completion of quite the journey for Teague.

"CPS is tremendously proud of MaCio Teague for being a NCAA national champion," said Cincinnati Public Schools athletics manager Josh Hardin. "From the start, MaCio has been a special student-athlete and all-around young man; his work ethic and drive rivals anyone who has come through CPS. He was relentless in his efforts of being a top high school player in Cincinnati and top D-I college player in the country. He continues to set big goals and he continues to rise to the highest and achieve them. We look forward to seeing what is next for MaCio Teague."

Teague may return to the Cincinnati area soon after a whirlwind Monday night where the Baylor celebration lasted well into Tuesday morning.

Family and friends expressed a significant amount of support for the former Walnut Hills star throughout the NCAA Tournament.

Teague family Baylor senior guard MaCio Teague was able to visit with his mother, Barbara Teague, after Monday night's game in Indianapolis.

The national title was a perfect ending to Teague's collegiate career.

"Just to see him accomplish that because I know how hard he worked and what he put into it," Hill said. "Being in the gym at 11 o'clock at night after games and waking up in the morning running on the streets. All the stuff that he put himself through and then last year breaking wrist and still coming back and playing. He has been through a lot."

Former Walnut Hills athletic director Tom Donnelly said Teague's impact goes beyond basketball.

"It's also wonderful to see someone that works so hard, is so thoughtful in his decision-making and his work and everything else," Donnelly said. "He worked and willed himself to this both. It took both and he got that from his parents (Sean and Barbara)."

Donnelly can't wait to see what the future holds for MaCio Teague after the national title.

"He is a great kid and you love to see great things happen to good people," Donnelly said. "From my perspective, I love to see things like this become another launching pad another springboard for him, not only for a professional career but an opportunity, when his time comes, to influence lives as well."