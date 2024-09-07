Undefeated Cooper gets first victory over Ryle since 2015, winning 21-14

UNION, Ky. — The streak has ended. The Cooper football team has bragging rights in Union this year.

Cooper defeated visiting Ryle 21-14 Friday night in a Northern Kentucky high school football showdown. It featured two of the premier teams statewide in their respective classes.

The Jaguars are ranked No. 2 in the Class 5A state media poll, while Ryle sits at No. 6 in the Class 6A poll.

Friday night is Cooper’s first win over Ryle since Oct. 9, 2015 (27-21 at Cooper). This is also Cooper’s first 3-0 start since 2014.

Cooper coach Randy Borchers said earlier this week that the game isn’t much of a rivalry when they've lost nine consecutive contests to Ryle, but several of the games have been decided by a pivotal play in the fourth quarter. Cooper prepared for such opportunities at practice this week.

That practice made perfect as Cam O'Hara found Isaiah Johnson for an 11-yard touchdown to make it 21-14 with just 30 seconds left in the game.

Cooper, the Class 5A state runner-up, allowed just six points through the first two weeks. They shut out host Henry Clay 47-0 last week.

The two sides were looking forward to an opportunity to compete against one another Friday night.

"These kids know each other," Borchers said. "They grow up together. They hang out together. When they get on the field they definitely want to win."

Friday night marked the fourth consecutive season that Ryle and Cooper have played in a Week 3 matchup.

Cooper plays at Campbell County Sept. 13. Ryle will host Highlands.

