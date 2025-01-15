'Unbelievable opportunity' | Winton Woods grad competing for national championship

FOREST PARK, Ohio — Ohio State sophomore cornerback Jermaine Mathews Jr., a 2023 Winton Woods graduate, is one step away from becoming a national champion.

“It’s just unbelievable,” Winton Woods football coach Chad Murphy said. “I would think it would probably be a dream come true you know obviously winning it all. But, getting there is just an unbelievable opportunity for him.”

Mathews, who won a 2021 Division II state championship his junior season at Winton Woods, is preparing for Monday night’s College Football Playoff National Championship against Notre Dame in Atlanta. The game will be televised on ESPN (7:30 p.m.).

“People talk about trusting the process and things like that,” Murphy said. “I genuinely believe that’s what he’s done. I think he’s probably one of the most confident kids in his own ability. And knowing where he is at Ohio State and knowing what kind of defensive backs that place has produced over time. Knowing that he could potentially be one of the next I think he’s just done an unbelievable job.”

Mathews has fulfilled an important role on the Buckeyes’ defense this postseason. He's stayed patient and persevered to earn time on the field.

“He’s a walking legend around here already,” Murphy said. “It’s pretty cool just to have a guy like that for some of our young guys to look up to.”

Mathews played a season-high 47 snaps in the Buckeyes’ semifinal win over Texas last week. Mathews took time the day after the game to send a text message to Winton Woods principal Eric Martin in gratitude for the support.

Martin said Forest Park, Springfield Township and Greenhills along with the entire Winton Woods City School District can’t wait for Monday’s game. Winton Woods High School is encouraging staff and students to wear scarlet and gray on Friday in support of Mathews.

Martin said everyone around the school community is thrilled for Mathews. Those who know Mathews the best around Winton Woods aren’t surprised by his success.

“Jermaine has always been extremely confident in his abilities,” Martin said.

Mathews has given a great deal of pride to the school district. Likewise, Mathews likes the ability to visit and give back when he travels home to Cincinnati. His affable personality makes Mathews a favorite among Ohio State fans. He’s also hosted a youth football camp in Cincinnati.

“I don’t think there is kid that I can recall recently in any sport that is as involved in their high school than Jermaine is,” said Winton Woods defensive coordinator Carlton Gray. “I think that’s cool he has that much pride in his high school program.”

Gray, a former NFL player and UCLA Hall of Famer, said Mathews is like a son to him. Mathews had a great deal of potential early in his high school career, Gray said. Mathews also made others around him better.

“He has a mindset to play the position he’s in because he’s not afraid of failure,” Gray said. “He has confidence in himself.”

It’s those characteristics which have impressed Ohio State coach Ryan Day especially after the semifinal win.

"I think everybody trusts the fact that when he goes in the game he’s going to do his job," Day said. "I felt like he played well. He graded out a champion. He’s a very competitive player. He loves the competition. He loves his teammates. He’s a gritty-type of guy. Loves being a Buckeyes, loves his teammates. Loves again to compete. When his number is called, he’ll be ready to make a play in this game as well.”

That’s why Murphy can’t wait to watch Monday’s game — whether he’s in Atlanta or watching on his newly-purchased 98-inch TV at home. Murphy smiled when thinking about watching Mathews on the biggest stage of college football.

Mathews could become the ninth player in Winton Woods City School District history (including Forest Park High School) to win a national championship in football, according to the Winton Woods athletic department.

“He was a blessing to coach because he wanted to win; he was a great teammate,” Murphy said. “I’ve been around some guys similar to Jermaine and playing at that high level. It’s way more than just talent. It’s those intangibles and he’s got them.”

