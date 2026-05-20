Turpin names Tim Monahan as its boys hoops coach, pending board approval

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Turpin High School named Tim Monahan on Wednesday morning as its boys basketball coach, pending board of education approval.

"I am honored and excited to join the Turpin family and lead the boys basketball program,” Monahan said in a news release. “I am looking forward to getting into the gym, building relationships with players and creating a culture of toughness, teamwork, discipline and player development. We'll work every day to represent Turpin in a way our school and community can be proud of."

Monahan succeeds Connor Roberts, who stepped aside after the leading the Spartans for the past three seasons including a run to the district final in 2025. Turpin had a 9-15 record this past season.

Monahan also operates the Xcel Youth Basketball program known for player development, summer camps and Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) teams at various levels.

"I've always admired his coaching and his teams,” Turpin athletic director Tony Hemmelgarn said in a news release. “They were well prepared and tough as nails; they backed down from no one. The kids in his programs always play hard for each other and play hard for him. I am sure our guys will step up to the challenge and I can't wait to see the Spartans compete in the future. Simply put, getting Tim to lead our program is a game changer. It's going to be fun."

Monahan was most recently a varsity assistant coach for the Division I state champion Princeton boys basketball team. He helped the Vikings earn their first boys basketball state title this past March.

"I am excited about the opportunity for Tim and his family but he will be deeply missed here at Princeton," said Princeton coach Bryan Wyant. "He was way more than a coach. Tim brought a leadership that was pivotal for our success. He came into Princeton and raised everyone's game — not just the players, the coaches — everyone around him."

Prior to Princeton, Monahan was the McNicholas boys basketball coach from 2009 to 2025.

Monahan, a longtime Anderson Township resident, became the second winningest coach in McNicholas history (216 wins), according to a Turpin news release. He was a three-time Greater Catholic League coach of the year, three-time District 16 Coaches Association coach of the year, three-time Cincinnati Division II coach of the year, two-time GCL champion, eight-time sectional champion and a district champion in 2021.

Wyant said Monahan is an impactful coach who will make a difference at Turpin.

"He had an infectious energy and taught us how to celebrate every small success that we stumbled upon," Wyant said. "He was a major piece to the state championship puzzle and Turpin is getting an unbelievable person, coach and leader of young men."

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