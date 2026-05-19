'A legend is coming home' | Noel Rash returns as Beechwood High School football coach, school announces

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. — Beechwood High School announced Tuesday afternoon that Jay Volker is no longer the head football coach and eight-time state champion Noel Rash is now the head coach.

In a letter, Beechwood Principal Alan Yanke said Volker recently accepted a teaching position in Ohio "to be closer to family, among other reasons."

Yanke said Volker aimed to continue his role at Beechwood to "maintain continuity this late in the year," with football workouts beginning June 1.

However, Yanke said after conversations between Beechwood administration, Beechwood athletics and Volker, it was decided that Rash would be appointed as the next football coach.

"Coach Volker and Coach Rash have been working together to ensure a smooth transition for the program," Yanke said. "Due to the timing of Coach Volker's departure and the nature of the situation, Beechwood Schools has moved forward with the appointment of Coach Rash."

Rash, who retired in 2023, coached at Conner in 2025.

“We are excited to have Coach Rash back at the helm of Beechwood football," Booth said.

He returns to Beechwood, where he won 200 games, including eight state titles.

"Coach Rash is going to come back for the foreseeable future," Volker said.

Yanke thanked Volker for his time at Beechwood, adding his legacy has been "etched."

Volker led the Tigers to the 2024 Class 2A state championship. He was named the Beechwood coach in March 2023.

Yanke also welcomed Rash back in the release, saying thrilled is an "understatement" to how the Beechwood football program feels.

"A legend is coming home only to build upon that legacy he worked so hard to build," Yanked said.

According to Yanke, Rash will start June 1.

“We can’t thank Coach Volker enough for all he did. We are happy that he can be closer to his family. This was a collective decision that was made with the kids and the program at the forefront," Beechwood athletic director Ryan Booth said.