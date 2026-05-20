Moeller graduate Yoro Diallo commits to play basketball at Notre Dame

CINCINNATI — University of Virginia's College at Wise forward Yoro Diallo, a Moeller High School graduate, has committed to play basketball at Notre Dame, according his agent Trey Dees of EZ Sports Group.

"I just like the opportunity to go compete at the highest level not just on the court but in the classroom as well," Diallo told WCPO 9 Sports. "The staff is just good people to be around on my visit and made feel at home."

On3 first reported the news on Wednesday morning.

Diallo also considered East Carolina, South Alabama among others.

"Everything just felt right at Notre Dame," Diallo said. "It is super significant just being able to compete every day against great players and be around great coaches with an NBA background. There's nothing more I can really ask for."

Diallo, a 2022 Moeller graduate, averaged 5.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 steals his senior season with the Crusaders. He also played soccer at Moeller from 2019-2021. He received Greater Catholic League South division honors in basketball and soccer during his high school career.

Diallo, 22, appeared in 29 games for Winthrop University during the 2023-24 basketball season. The 6-foot-9, 210-pound forward starred at University of Virginia’s College at Wise, an NCAA Division II program, this past season.

A journey from an NCAA Division II program to a high major program is often unlikely in today's college basketball environment. For Diallo, it's a very significant moment in his basketball career.

EZ Sports Group announced Diallo's decision and was proud to represent him during the recruiting process in the NCAA transfer portal.

"We're just super excited about Yoro's decision to go to Notre Dame and play in the ACC," Dees said. "Playing in Division II last year, we knew he had high major potential. Kudos to him and his family for trusting us through this process allowing us to find the best basketball fit for Yoro. We're super excited to see him this year at Notre Dame."

Notre Dame (13-18 record in 2025-26) opens the season Nov. 1 against Villanova in Rome, Italy.

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