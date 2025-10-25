'Truly love this team' | Former Bengals QB Jon Kitna reflects on Lakota East's win over West

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Lakota East football team proudly stood in front of the school’s band Friday night where the scoreboard above showed the final score of 42-28 in favor of the Thunderhawks.

Lakota East defeated Lakota West for the first time since the 2018 season. It was a moment to cherish for the Lakota East school community. More than 5,000 fans watched the memorable victory.

Lakota East coach Jon Kitna, a former longtime NFL quarterback, put the journey in perspective. It's a path he shared with this year's senior class since he was named the Thunderhawks coach in February 2023.

“Proud of this team feels so insufficient,” Kitna said. “I truly love this team and what they represent.”

Lakota East senior running back Ryder Hooks rushed for 290 yards — his second-highest rushing yards total this season — and four touchdowns in the Thunderhawks’ Week 10 victory Friday night.

Hooks is a significant example of how this East program has succeeded this season.

“These seniors said yes from day one when I took the job, and they were just freshmen,” Kitna said. "They have stuck it out when many of their classmates quit. There was 40-plus in that class of '26, and now we have 18. They believed the messaging and they built the culture from the ground up.”

Lakota East (7-3) has unofficially clinched the No. 6 seed in Division I, Region 4, according to computer points analyst Joe Eitel. Lakota East is scheduled to play host to No. 11 Oak Hills (4-6) Oct. 31. Lakota East defeated visiting Oak Hills 14-7 Aug. 29.

Friday night was a time to reflect on a special regular season for the Thunderhawks. Kitna said the Thunderhawks continue to raise the standard within the program. Lakota East uses the acronym, “AYGATT” — meaning “All You Got, All The Time.”

Kitna said the senior class has set the expectation going forward.

“That shared purpose and love for each other is a force multiplier,” Kitna said. “A small group with love and purpose can accomplish a lot more than a big group of individuals.”

Lakota East sophomore Nile Knutson was 15 of 21 passing for 197 yards and two touchdowns.

Hooks also had a forced fumble, fumble recovery, five tackles and a pass deflection.

Junior Beckett Bush had an interception. Junior Carter Jones and senior Patrick MacFarlane had receiving touchdowns.

