'He does it all' | Lakota East senior RB Ryder Hooks is the WCPO 9 Player of the Week

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Lakota East senior running back Ryder Hooks walked around the stadium track late Monday afternoon and smiled.

The program’s school rushing yards leader is admittedly having the most fun he’s ever had in the game he loves.

“The student section has been the best it’s ever been since I’ve been here,” Hooks said. “Our whole team is one collectively.”

Hooks rushed for 251 yards and two touchdowns in the Thunderhawks’ 31-27 win over visiting Hamilton Sept. 12. That performance earned the 18-year-old the WCPO 9 Player of the Week.

“The kid is just a joy to be around every single day,” said Lakota East coach Jon Kitna, a former longtime NFL quarterback. “Every time you’re around him you feel like you’re getting better.”

Hear more from Kitna and Hooks' father about what makes the high school senior so special:

The affable Hooks has a magnetic personality with a megawatt smile. He loves to laugh. He enjoys the non-serious moments outside football. All of his teammates look at him as a leader.

“He’s the ultimate teammate,” said Lakota East associate head coach Lee Hooks, who is Ryder’s father. “He loves his team. He’s such a fun kid.”

Ryder Hooks, who has rushed for 706 yards this season, continues to make a significant impact for Lakota East (4-1, 3-1 Greater Miami Conference) as it prepares to travel on the road to play Princeton (3-1, 3-0 GMC) in Lockland Friday night. Princeton is fifth in the Division I, Region 4 computer points standings, while Lakota East is sixth.

“Every Friday night the game plan is going to start with him,” Kitna said. “The defensive game plan. And on top of that, the things that he brings to us on special teams and the defensive side of the ball — I just think that’s a rare thing to find. I just think that’s a rare thing to find at the D-I level for sure. He does it all. He blocks, he catches, he runs. He’s unselfish.”

Ryder Hooks has been a student of the game since he was 3 years old; Lee has always been coaching him.

“I’m beyond proud,” Lee Hooks said. “The communication we have is so good.”

Provided Lakota East senior running back Ryder Hooks and his father, Lakota East associate head coach Lee Hooks, share a special bond through football.

Ryder can’t say enough about his dad.

“He’s my best friend,” Ryder said. “Nobody knows me like he does. Nobody knows him like I do. We’re always together.”

It’s why Lee’s voice is filled with emotion reflecting on their bond. College football awaits Ryder. So it’s important to find the correct fit with a program and coaching staff.

Ryder, who is 5 feet 8 and 184 pounds, has college scholarship offers from Eastern Michigan, Miami University, Bowling Green, Kent State, Toledo, Akron and Eastern Kentucky. He visited Ohio State this past weekend.

Hooks, whose goal is 2,000 yards rushing this season, is taking his time to find the right opportunity. For now, he’s focused on helping the Thunderhawks at the midway point of the regular season.

“I love being around here,” Hooks said. “'Coach Kit' says high school football is the purest form of football. And I can already understand that. Just because when I’ve been on these visits to colleges it becomes more of a business.”

Hooks is trying to stay in the moment and soak up every opportunity his senior season.

“He wants to compete,” Kitna said. “He wants to help his team. He feels like he is going to elevate his team when he is on the field — whether that’s offense or defense.”

Hooks also has a vision beyond the high school and college football fields for the future.

“I want to play in the NFL,” Hooks said. “More than anything in the world.”

