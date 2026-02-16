How to watch our Cincinnati-area athletes in the 2026 Winter Olympics

MILAN — The Winter Olympics continue this week, with a chance for the Tri-State to cheer on our local competitors.

NBC Sports announced Sunday that Cincinnati is one of the top 15 local markets tuning into prime-time coverage from Milan Cortina, with Dayton ranked No. 5 in the country. That means we've got plenty of fans ready for Connor Curran, Quinn Dehlinger and Nick Goepper's time in the spotlight.

Born in Cincinnati, Team USA says Curran trained six days a week with a local trampoline and tumbling club after discovering aerials while on a family vacation to Utah Olympic Park. Since then, he's moved to the Olympic Training Center in Lake Placid, New York, and then to Park City, Utah, to reach his Olympic goals.

This will be the 21-year-old's first Olympics, competing in the freestyle aerials competition alongside fellow Cincy native Quinn Dehlinger.

Dehlinger, 23, began skiing at Perfect North Slopes as a child. Eventually, he was scouted and joined a camp at Lake Placid, where he eventually earned a spot on the U.S. Ski Team. While this is his first Olympics, Dehlinger has competed at multiple World Cups and World Championships.

Most recently, he won a gold medal in the 2025 World Championship as part of the mixed aerials team. He also received a silver medal in the men's aerial competition.

When and how to watch Connor Curran and Quinn Dehlinger

The men's freestyle aerials competition starts Tuesday, Feb. 17. Qualifiers will begin at 7:30 a.m. ET. NBC lists the event as streaming only, meaning to watch in real-time, you'll have to use Peacock. The qualifiers will then re-air (alongside the women's aerials qualifiers) on NBC at noon and then on USA at 8 p.m. that night.

Men's aerials finals will then start at 5:30 a.m. Feb. 19. You can watch this either on TV or Peacock. To watch on TV, tune into USA.

The mixed team aerials final, which Dehlinger has participated in, will start at 4:45 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 21. This will air on USA in real-time before re-airing at 12:15 p.m. again on USA and 4:30 p.m. on NBC.

Lawrenceburg native Nick Goepper is no stranger to the Winter Olympics.

Entering this year, the 31-year-old (who also began his career at Perfect North) already has three medals — two silver and one bronze. He's competed in slopestyle and big air in previous years, but this time, he'll be in the men's halfpipe competition.

Goepper nabbed a silver medal in this discipline during the 2025 World Championships. Now, we'll be cheering for him to get the gold.

When and how to watch Nick Goepper

Qualifiers for men's freeski halfpipe begin at 4:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 19. NBC lists the event as streaming only, meaning you have to use Peacock to watch in real-time. It will then air on USA at 8:45 a.m. that morning before reairing again at 6:30 p.m. on USA.

The men's freeski halfpipe final will take place at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 20. You can watch it on NBC or through Peacock.