Taft High School names 2007 graduate Deseree' Byrd as its girls basketball coach

CINCINNATI — Taft High School named Deseree’ Byrd as its next head coach for the girls basketball program, according to Taft athletic director Austin Gullett.

Byrd succeeds Mwalimu Keita, who was the Taft coach the past four seasons. Gullett said in late May the school decided to go in a different direction for the program.

Byrd, a 2007 Taft graduate, is a Cincinnati Public Schools and Taft Athletics Hall of Famer. Byrd was a McDonald’s All-American nominee at Taft who later played college basketball at the University of Louisville.

"Coach Byrd brings elite experience, championship pedigree, and a deep love for the Taft community," Gullett said. "We couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter of Lady Senators basketball."

Byrd helped to lead Louisville to its first Final Four and NCAA championship appearance in 2009.

Byrd played four years at Taft and averaged 20 points and 11 rebounds as a senior, according to the Louisville player biography. Byrd completed her junior season by averaging 18 points and 12 rebounds.

The star earned conference player of the year and Southwest District first-team honors her junior and senior seasons. Byrd earned second-team all-state honors her junior season and first-team all-state recognition her senior year.

Byrd works at the Seven Hills Neighborhood House in the West End.

“We are beyond excited to welcome Coach Deseree’ Byrd back home to Taft,” Gullett said. “Her accomplishments on and off the court speak for themselves. But, what makes this moment truly special is her deep-rooted connection to our school and community. This is a new chapter for Taft Girls Basketball, led by someone who knows exactly what it means to wear ‘Taft’ across her chest.”

Taft had a 7-15 record this past season. The Ohio girls basketball season begins Nov. 21.

