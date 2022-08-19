Taft shuts out Roger Bacon in football season opener

CINCINNATI — The Taft High School football team left no doubt on the field at Bron Bacevich Memorial Stadium Thursday night.

The visiting Senators defeated Roger Bacon 32-0 in one of the opening games of the 25th annual Skyline Chili Crosstown Showdown.

"I expect for them to do a performance like this," Taft coach Tyler Williams said. "I expect for them to come out and dominate the person in front of them every single time and whatever the score ends up being as long as we win I'm fine with that."

Taft senior running back Gavin Crawford scored four rushing touchdowns in earning the Showdown MVP honor.

The Taft defense was dominant including multiple sacks from junior defensive end Elias Rudolph along with contributions from senior linebacker Ronald Cutts, senior defensive lineman Lance Byndon and senior linebacker Geneo Jackson among others.

Junior defensive back Quinton Price had two interceptions.

"Our defense played lights out," Williams said. "They gave up zero points. Offense started a little slow in the first half but the second half they picked it up. We got to clean up some penalties and turnovers and I feel like we are a well-put-together football team this year."

Crawford scored two touchdowns in the first half as Taft led 12-0 at halftime. He added another two in the second half. Senior Jahmar Richardson scored a short-yardage touchdown in the final seconds.

Crawford, who has a scholarship offer from Purdue, scored five touchdowns against Woodward last season. He definitely enjoyed the opportunity to find the end zone four times on Thursday night.

"The mindset was to come out here and play ball," Crawford said. "Play non-stop. No quit. Just play for each other."

Crawford added 20 pounds to his frame this offseason and kept his speed which makes him dynamic in the backfield, Williams said.

"I think he runs harder than almost any running back in the city right now," Williams said. "And with our line getting movement, Gavin sees the holes and runs — the sky is the limit for him."

Rudolph, who has more than 40 scholarship offers, played an estimated 70 snaps overall between offense and defense Thursday night. His motor on the defensive side is difficult to match.

"We just played hard all night," Rudolph said. "We do the best we can. We had fun tonight. We were just flying around, making great plays. We love it."

Taft (1-0) will soon turn its focus to hosting Wyoming at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 26 at Stargel Stadium. Roger Bacon (0-1) plays Aiken Aug. 26.

"We got a special thing going," Rudolph said. "What I like most about this team is the chemistry and the love we have for each other. And that's what's going to make us great."

WITHROW WINS: Withrow defeated visiting Walnut Hills 45-7 Thursday night in the Battle of Duck Creek Road. The Tigers (1-0) play host to Springboro Aug. 26.

Withrow (9-2) was a Division II regional quarterfinalist in 2021 after a narrow loss to state-ranked No. 1 Piqua in early November. That experience taught the Tigers a lot throughout the winter and spring.

"It really showed our kids that we can compete with anybody," coach Kali Jones said in July. "We always want to grow but it really showed them that they can compete at a high level, at a championship-contending level. And so we just want to use that as a steppingstone and continue to get better."

FAIRFIELD WINS: Fairfield defeated Huber Heights Wayne 41-24 as part of the Showdown Thursday night. Fairfield coach Jason Krause earned his 150th career win.

After taking its first lead in the final two minutes before halftime, the Indians used a 14-point swing in a 62-second span to build a cushion the Warriors couldn’t overcome.

Fairfield extended its 14-10 halftime lead early in the third quarter when Isaiah Glover caught a pass down the sideline from Talon Fisher and turned it into a 59-yard touchdown. Braeden Shanklin then recovered a loose ball on the ensuing kick return to put the Indians back on the 7-yard line, and Jordan Jackson punched it in to make it a 28-10 advantage with 8:24 left in the third quarter.

Fisher finished with 171 yards rushing for his seventh career game with 100 yards on the ground.

EXTRA POINTS: Woodward junior defensive back/wide receiver Donte Ferrell had an estimated 200 yards receiving and two touchdowns in Woodward's 32-30 loss at Columbus South Thursday night. Ferrell has earned scholarship offers from schools that include Georgia Tech, Memphis, Eastern Kentucky and Miles College.

Sycamore High School is planning for the opening of its new stadium in a Greater Miami Conference football game Sept. 16 against visiting Colerain, according to Sycamore athletic director Mark Harden. The Aviators plan to play Oak Hills (Aug. 26) and Lakota West (Sept. 2) at Sycamore's soccer/lacrosse stadium similar to 2021. Sycamore opens the season Friday night at Kings.



The Journal-News contributed to this report

