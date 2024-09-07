Taft High School football team remains undefeated after impressive win over Alter

CINCINNATI — The Taft High School football team won its third consecutive game Friday night as the Senators defeated visiting Alter 36-7 at Stargel Stadium.

Senior Jahvion Jarmon scored two touchdowns Friday night to help lead the Senators, who have earned a 3-0 record for the first time since the 2020 season.

It was the second straight week that Jarmon has made a significant impact in a game. He had an interception and a kick return for a touchdown to help spark Taft past Chaminade Julienne 12-7 Aug. 30.

Taft (3-0), which is ranked No. 2 in the Division IV, Region 16 computer points standings, plays at Mount Healthy (2-1) Sept. 13. Mount Healthy, which is No. 9 in Division II, Region 8, defeated Wilmington 19-13 Friday night for its second straight win.

Vikings’ victory

Princeton defeated visiting Lakota West 14-6 in a Greater Miami Conference showdown. The Vikings limited the Firebirds to 144 yards of offense, including 76 yards rushing.

Princeton senior quarterback De’Angelo Birch found junior tight end Landen Miree for a 14-yard touchdown pass connection with 8:30 left to help give the Vikings a 14-6 advantage. Miree had six receptions for 96 yards for the game.

Princeton sophomore linebacker Greg Williams had 12 tackles (seven solo). Junior linebacker Andre Parker Jr. had an interception and seven tackles. Senior outside linebacker Shelvon Hibbett (nine tackles), senior linebacker Paul Nelson (seven tackles) and junior defensive back Andrew Wells (seven tackles) were among other defensive leaders.

Princeton (2-1) plays at Lakota East (2-1) Sept. 13. Lakota West (2-1) plays host to Fairfield (2-1).

Region 4 leaders

Winton Woods (3-0), Moeller (3-0) and Elder (3-0) — ranked in that order — are the undefeated Division I, Region 4 teams entering Week 4, according to Joe Eitel's computer points standings. Seven teams have 2-1 records in Regio 4. Four teams are 1-2 and four other teams are 0-3.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association’s weekly computer points standings begin next week.

The largest 70 schools in Ohio are placed in Division I, and all remaining schools are divided as equally as possible into Divisions II through VII, with approximately 106 schools per division.

Lancers win on the road

La Salle defeated host Kettering Fairmont 18-12 as the Lancers have a 3-0 record for the first time since the 2019 season.

“It was a physical game,” Lancers coach Pat McLaughlin said. “Our defense is playing well and we are running the football on offense. We’re onto next week and we have to keep improving.”

La Salle plays host to Louisville Central (1-2) next week.

Defense at The Pit

Elder scored 30 unanswered points and limited Springboro to 94 yards passing in the Panthers’ 30-6 win. Springboro committed six turnovers.

“The defense was really good,” Elder coach Doug Ramsey said. “Six total turnovers, no big plays, tackled well. On offense, we struggled in the first half but finished pretty strong. It was a good win before a really tough stretch of games.”

Elder senior Joey Thamann had 18 carries for 100 yards and two touchdowns. He also had five receptions for 60 yards.

Senior linebacker George Guidugli had 13 tackles in the game and has 35 overall through three weeks. Junior defensive back Derek Uran had eight tackles, including two sacks. He had two forced fumbles.

Elder has a 3-0 record for the 37th time as a program, according to Elder Media Production Coordinator Adam Duwel. It is the 14th time that a team coached by Ramsey has started 3-0.

Strong start

Aiken has a 3-0 record for the first time since the 2017 season. The Falcons defeated host Reading 28-22 in overtime. Senior running back Mikelle Moore scored three touchdowns Friday night.

Junior quarterback Andre Underwood is also playing well. Underwood has a scholarship offer from the University of Massachusetts and is being recruited as an athlete.

Senior wide receiver/cornerback Cordale Hogan is is another leader for the team. Aiken coach Harry McCall isn’t surprised by the success. The team has been building a foundation for quite some time with experience in significant games.

“There is a different mindset,” McCall said. “We have a lot of togetherness. There is no panic. Every game is a playoff game in my mind.”

Aiken (2-0), a Division II, Region 8 team, plays at Fenwick (1-2) Sept. 13.

Extra points



Harrison has a 3-0 record for the first time since the 2014 season. The Wildcats defeated visiting Indian Hill 49-19. Harrison plays at Western Hills (0-3) next week.

Winton Woods has allowed just 14 points this season. The Warriors defeated visiting Milford 22-3. Milford entered Friday by outscoring opponents 71-3 the first two games.

Fairfield had 636 yards of total offense in a 56-13 win at Sycamore. Senior running back Tyler George had 21 carries for 193 yards and four touchdowns. Junior quarterback Dominic Back was 14 of 22 passing for 248 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 118 yards and a touchdown.

Wyoming senior running back Joel Hancock had 16 carries for 259 yards and four touchdowns — all in the first half — in the Cowboys’ 45-13 win at Bethel-Tate. “He’s been doing great,” said Wyoming coach Aaron Hancock, who is Joel’s father. “He’s pretty versatile running the ball and catching it out of the backfield.” Hancock said he was pleased with the overall team effort. “We have a really good group of kids,” Aaron Hancock said. “We’re excited to get off to a 3-0 start.” Wyoming (3-0) plays at Madeira (2-1) next week.

Hughes senior quarterback Elijah Engleman was 14 of 23 for 169 yards and a touchdown in a 20-14 overtime win over Roger Bacon Thursday night. He also had 58 yards rushing including a 14-yard touchdown in overtime. Engleman had four punts for 118 yards. "As he goes, we go," said Hughes coach Lorenzo Engleman, who is Elijah's uncle. Elijah Engleman, who played wide receiver last season, has stepped up as a leader to play quarterback this season. He has a scholarship offer from Eastern Michigan. He has been recruited as a defensive back. Hughes senior defensive back Ronald Black had interceptions in back to back games with multiple pass break-ups, too.

Moeller junior quarterback Matt Ponatoski has thrown for 42 touchdown passes in his career including 11 scores this season. He is four touchdown passes away from tying the program record set by Tim Koegel, a 1977 Moeller graduate. Ponatoski needs 459 yards passing to break Ross Oltorik’s school record for career passing yards. Oltorik is a 2007 Moeller graduate.

Junior Easton Schrimpf had 13 carries for 102 yards, a 21-yard reception and two rushing touchdowns as Taylor defeated Woodward 35-0. Schrimpf also had a 63-yard pick six and a tackle for loss.

