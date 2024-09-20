Taft freshman QB Key'sean Torbert throws for 8 touchdowns in first varsity game

DAYTON, Ohio — Taft freshman quarterback Key'sean Torbert had a game he won’t ever forget Thursday night at Welcome Stadium in Dayton.

Torbert threw for a school-record eight touchdowns to go along 200-plus yards as the visiting Senators defeated Thurgood Marshall 72-0.

“He’s a very, very poised kid,” Taft coach Tyler Williams said. “He’s a student of the game. It’s like having another coach on the sideline. It’s been a blessing.”

Torbert is tied for second on the Ohio High School Athletic Association record book for most passing touchdowns in a game. He is the second Greater Cincinnati quarterback this season to throw for eight touchdowns in a game. Mount Healthy senior Jahmeir Spain threw for eight touchdowns in a 62-35 win at Ross Aug. 30.

Williams told Torbert about the notable quarterbacks who are on the OHSAA list of players who have thrown for eight touchdowns. That list includes Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (Athens High School) and former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (Findlay).

He said Torbert is always calm as a quarterback and is instrumental in helping the Senators in practice.

“I’m proud to say I’m his coach,” Williams said.

Several other players stood out for the Senators Thursday night in Dayton including senior running back Robert Kelly, who had two rushing touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns. Kelly was also effective on special teams.

“He had himself a great game,” Williams said.

Sophomore wide receiver Eddie Holloway, senior wide receiver Jahvion Jarmon along with freshmen wide receivers Lorenzo McMullen and Truth Morgan were among the other statistical leaders Thursday night.

Torbert has a family connection to the Senators. He is the younger brother of Taft’s regular starting quarterback, sophomore Monsanna Torbert. Williams said Taft will take each week to determine who the starting quarterback will be for the Sept. 28 game against visiting Withrow (1 p.m. start at Stargel Stadium).

Taft's 72 points Thursday night is the most in program history in a shutout victory, according to Taft athletic director Austin Gullett. In 2020, Taft defeated Meadowdale 84-12.

Taft, ranked No. 3 in the Division IV, Region 16 computer points standings, continues to be among the elite teams in Greater Cincinnati in that division. Taft is No. 12 in the Associated Press statewide poll this week, too.

“The younger guys had an opportunity,” Williams said. “They’ve done a really good job on JV and on scout team. Everything was clicking. They were executing the game plan. That was great to see honestly. We got to keep that momentum going into next week.”

