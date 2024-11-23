Taft football team wins program's first regional championship, heading to state semifinal

MONROE, Ohio — For the first time in program history, the Taft Senators are regional champs!

Taft defeated Alter 26-12 Friday night at Monroe High School to take home some well-earned hardware and nab their spot in the state semifinals.

"FINAL FOUR BABY!!!!!!! LETS GO!!!!!!!" the school's athletic department posted on social media following the win.

This was Taft's first regional final since 2021, when Tyler Williams first took over as head coach.

“It’s been really good leadership,” Williams said after earning his 41st win in the regional semifinals. “We’ve been doing a good job of taking it one game at a time.”

The regional final was a rematch of the Senators' Week 3 showdown with the Knights, which they won 36-7. While both teams have grown in the weeks since, it appears Taft still had the upper hand.

Taft won the first Cincinnati Public Schools football regional championship since 1992, according to CPS athletics. Cincinnati Academy of Physical Education (CAPE) won the last of its three state championships in 1992 (Division IV). CAPE also won state titles in 1986 (Division III) and 1985 (Division IV).

