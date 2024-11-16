Taft football team seeking the program's first regional championship Nov. 22

CINCINNATI — The perseverance within the Taft High School football program this season has given the Senators an opportunity at a regional championship and a chance at district history.

Taft (11-2) plays Alter (8-5) in a Division IV, Region 16 final at 7 p.m. Nov. 22 in a matchup expected to be played at Monroe. The Ohio High School Athletic Association will officially announce the neutral locations for the regional finals on Sunday.

Taft's regional final game is a rematch of a Week 3 game in which Taft won 36-7 over visiting Alter. That was part of the Senators’ three-game win streak to start the season.

“It’s been really good leadership,” said Williams, who earned his 41st win this past Friday in his fourth season. “We’ve been doing a good job of taking it one game at a time.”

Taft is in its first regional final since 2021, which was the first season for Williams as the Taft head coach.

Taft has an opportunity to win the first Cincinnati Public Schools football regional championship since 1992, according to CPS athletics. Cincinnati Academy of Physical Education (CAPE) won the last of its three state championships in 1992 (Division IV). CAPE also won state titles in 1986 (Division III) and 1985 (Division IV).

It's been a special journey this season for the Senators, who hope to create their own legacy within CPS athletics.

Taft defeated Indian Hill 30-14 in a regional semifinal Friday night at Milford. The Senators had several star players — and had a season-high five interceptions for 119 yards in the defensive effort.

Junior linebacker Adam Kirtley had 13 tackles, junior defensive end Bryce Brewster had 11 tackles including three sacks, junior linebacker Aaron Dowdell Jr. had eight tackles, senior linebacker Tion Byrd had eight tackles and junior defensive tackle Chayse Mack had two sacks.

Offensively, sophomore quarterback Monsanna Torbert had 16 carries for 143 yards. Dowdell had 15 carries for 80 yards and a touchdown. He also had a 53-yard interception return.

Junior Nijia Hill scored a touchdown and had a 50-yard punt return. Freshman Lorenzo McMullen had a 28-yard touchdown reception.

Williams said the Senators have just focused on themselves this postseason and haven’t looked at what other teams are doing in the playoffs. The Senators have emphasized playing assignment football.

While the first matchup with Alter was decided by a 29-point margin in early September, each team has grown since Week 3. Williams is confident the coaching staff will develop a prepared game plan for the highly-anticipated game.

“I think it’s exciting,” Taft athletic director Austin Gullett said. “I think the vibe around the team is very vibrant. I think the team is very focused.”

Taft received a great deal of support from the school community and Cincinnati Public Schools. Gullett said Withrow coaches were at Milford Friday night to support Taft.

Taft plans to have a pep rally and sendoff for the team in addition to bus transportation for students to Monroe Nov. 22. The Senators are hopeful for another trip at the end of November.

“I’m hoping we can punch a ticket (to the state Final Four) next week,” Gullett said. “Go Senators!”

Friday, Nov. 22

(Unofficial schedule. OHSAA will announce Sunday)

Ohio regional finals

Division I regional final expected at Mason

Moeller (12-1) vs. St. Xavier (10-3)

Division II regional final expected at Princeton

Anderson (13-0) vs. La Salle (11-2)

Division IV regional final expected at Monroe

Taft (11-2) vs. Alter (8-5)

Indiana

Class 3A

Semi-state round

Batesville at Heritage Hills

Kentucky

Class 1A regional finals

Newport (9-2) at Kentucky Country Day (9-2)

NewCath (9-3) at Campbellsville (10-2)

Class 2A regional final

Martin County (9-3) at Beechwood (11-1)

Class 4A regional final

Covington Catholic (10-2) at Boyle County (12-0)

Class 5A regional final

Pulaski County (8-4) at Highlands (10-2)

Southwestern (7-5) at Cooper (12-0)

Class 6A regional final

Central Hardin (4-8) at Ryle (10-2)

