Sycamore boys basketball coach Tim Austing steps down after five seasons

MONTGOMERY, Ohio — Sycamore High School boys basketball coach Tim Austing is stepping down after five years and plans to become a special assistant to University of Louisville men’s basketball coach Pat Kelsey.

"Pat and I are really good buddies," Austing said. "We always talk hoops."

The Sycamore position is expected to be posted soon, and job interviews are expected to begin within the next week, according to Sycamore athletic director Andrew Ovington.

Austing helped to lead Sycamore to two Greater Miami Conference championships and a district title. Sycamore won a Division I district championship in 2025 — its first since 2004.

A Sycamore social studies teacher, Austing said it is difficult to leave.

"Sycamore has been awesome," Austing said. "We have a nice, young team. We have a great group of kids. It's a great school."

Austing and Kelsey are Elder graduates. Austing graduated in 1992, while Kelsey graduated in 1993. Kelsey and Austing discussed the position, which includes a variety of duties, including film and scouting.

“Coach Austing has elevated Sycamore basketball over the last several years to be one of the best programs in the area,” Ovington said. “While this is a big loss for us, we are all excited for Tim as he takes on a new coaching role at the University of Louisville with Pat Kelsey. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and we couldn’t be happier for him.”

Sycamore had a 14-14 record during the 2025-26 season with a good nucleus of young and talented players.

Austing was previously the Fairfield head coach for five seasons. He was also an assistant coach on longtime Elder head coach Joe Schoenfeld's staff. Austing and Kelsey once coached the Elder freshman team, too.

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