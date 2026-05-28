'Rarefied air' | Moeller High School grad Miles McBride prepares for NBA Finals

CINCINNATI — Carl Kremer is one of only seven Ohio high school basketball coaches with 700 or more career wins.

And yet when the longtime Moeller coach sat in Cleveland’s Rocket Arena this past weekend, he was “almost giddy” about watching the New York Knicks sweep the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals.

Kremer attended Game 4 of the Knicks-Cavaliers series May 24 with assistant coaches Mike Sussli and Fred Hesse to support New York guard Miles “Deuce” McBride, a 2019 Moeller graduate.

“For me, it kind of gives me that moment it must be what the dads in my program and how they kind of go through it,” Kremer said. “I’m nervous all the time. I want him to do so well. So I’m looking at when is he going to get in the game, how long I think that rotation will be. I think we’re all that way. With Miles, we have a confidence that he will get it done.”

McBride, who helped Moeller to back-to-back Division I state titles in 2018 and 2019, has helped the Knicks reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999.

New York hasn’t won an NBA title since 1973 when former Middletown High School star Jerry Lucas was in his penultimate NBA season.

There is a certain buzz around Manhattan this week as the Knicks await the Western Conference champion. Game 1 of the NBA Finals is set for June 3 (8:30 p.m. on WCPO 9).

“They’re loving it,” said Walt McBride, Miles McBride’s father. “It’s been how many years – like ’73 or something – the last time they won something big. Everybody is all in.”

Miles is trying to join an elite list of Greater Cincinnati natives who’ve won an NBA championship. That includes Dave Cowens (Newport Catholic now Newport Central Catholic), Derrek Dickey (Purcell Marian), Tom Thacker (Covington Grant) and Lucas (Middletown).

Barrett Cohen Fred Hesse (left), Carl Kremer and Mike Sussli traveled to Cleveland for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals May 24.

“I don’t even know how to put it into words,” Kremer said. “It’s such rarefied air. I just kind of think about how many great players there are in this world and how few get to play in the NBA Finals. And he’s going to have seven games probably to be on the world stage of basketball and he played right here on this (Moeller) court.”

Miles, in his fifth season with the Knicks, is grateful for the support from Greater Cincinnati. While June represents an opportunity of a lifetime, Miles hasn’t veered from his daily approach to the game of basketball.

The McBride family is sure to send a text message to Deuce before each game. He makes it a point to send a response, too. The McBride family plans to attend some finals games.

“He’s a workaholic,” Walt said. “I think he gets that from being grounded. And coming from Moeller and things like that. He’s always the first one there. Last one to leave. He’s on time to things.”

More than stats and awards, Miles created a legacy of leadership and character at Moeller. He had a 58-1 record as Moeller’s starting point guard during his high school career.

“From the time he walked in, he was different,” Kremer said. “That he somehow transcended normalcy. He just carried himself in a way that you knew he was special.”

Starting June 3, Miles will be four wins away from becoming the first Moeller graduate to win an NBA title as a player. Big Moe is sure to be watching what happens in the Big Apple.

“You know the great thing is I know that sometime this summer when he comes home, he’ll be right in this gym wanting to work out and wanting to talk to the kids,” Kremer said.

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