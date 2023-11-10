Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

Summit Country Day girls soccer wins Division II state championship

Silver Knights capture fourth state title in program history
Summit.jpg
OHSAA
Summit Country Day won the Division II girls soccer state title on Friday afternoon.
Summit.jpg
Posted at 3:23 PM, Nov 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-10 15:23:15-05

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Summit Country Day girls soccer won the Division II state championship Friday afternoon at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus.

Summit Country Day defeated Rocky River 1-0 in the state final. Rocky River was previously undefeated.

The team scored late in the first half to take a 1-0 halftime lead.

Summit Country Day completed its special journey this season with a 20-1-3 record. The team won nine consecutive games to conclude this fall.

This is the fourth state title in program history. Summit Country Day also won state titles in 2017, 2015 and 2011.

Summit Country Day is one of two Miami Valley Conference girls soccer teams going for state titles Friday. Cincinnati Country Day plays for a Division III state title at 7 p.m. in Columbus.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter

More high school sports news:
Purcell Marian High School girls basketball team ranked No. 16 nationally Lakota West and Princeton prepare for playoff showdown Friday night in Mason Moeller basketball coach Carl Kremer elected to the OHSBCA Hall of Fame

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

New season, more fun, appointment TV!