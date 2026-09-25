Former Lakota West star basketball player Josh Tyson verbally commits to UC

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Former Lakota West basketball star Josh Tyson announced his verbal commitment Friday to play at the University of Cincinnati.

Tyson considered UC and Xavier as his two finalists, according to Lakota West boys basketball coach Kelven Moss.

Tyson, a four-star player by 247 Sports, announced his transfer to La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.) in early July.

Tyson, who is ranked Indiana’s No. 4 player in the 2027 class, is ranked the nation’s No. 11 point guard in his class by 247 Sports. He is ranked the nation's No. 42 player overall in the 2027 class by 247 Sports.

Tyson, an Ohio Prep Sports Media Association Division I first-team all-state selection during the 2025-26 season, averaged 16.3 points, 3.8 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 steals for the Firebirds (24-2).

Tyson was also an Ohio Mr. Basketball finalist this past season.

Tyson was the Greater Miami Conference Player of the Year this past season and led the Firebirds to a 16-0 conference record. Lakota West won the GMC title. The Firebirds earned back-to-back district titles and won a Division I regional championship in 2025.

Tyson had several significant scholarship offers, including Cincinnati, Xavier, Ohio State, Arizona State, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Clemson, Michigan State, Dayton, Akron, Kent State, Penn State, New Mexico, Toledo, Duquesne and Detroit Mercy.

Tyson joins Princeton star guard Kam Mercer as verbal commits in UC's 2027 class. Mercer, who verbally committed to the Bearcats this past May, reclassified from 2028 to 2027.

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