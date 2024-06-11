Watch Now
State champion Mason High School baseball team ranked No. 12 nationally by MaxPreps

Comets continue to celebrate their first state baseball championship
Mike Dyer/WCPO
The Mason High School baseball team won its first state championship June 9 at Canal Park in Akron.
Posted at 10:39 AM, Jun 11, 2024

MASON, Ohio — The state champion Mason High School baseball team moved up four spots and is ranked No. 12 nationally by MaxPreps this week.

The Comets defeated Twinsburg 8-1 this past Sunday in the Division I state final at Canal Park in Akron. It is Mason’s first state baseball championship in 88 seasons. The Ohio High School Athletic Association hosted its 96th state baseball tournament this past weekend.

“It really was a mentality of every game we played it was an elimination game,” Mason coach Curt Bly said. “We wanted them to feel that pressure. We changed our approach to scoring and obviously it paid off.”

Mason (28-6), which won seven consecutive games to complete the memorable journey, defeated Perrysburg 1-0 in a state semifinal June 7. That clinched Mason’s second state final appearance in program history. Mason was a 1987 Class AA state runner-up. Mason was a state semifinalist in 2022 and 2018.

Mason’s 17 seniors this season had an unbreakable bond.

“We believed in our guys and they believe in each other more importantly,” Bly said.

The Comets were poised to write a new chapter in Mason baseball history and for zip code 45054.

“This team played phenomenal,” Mason senior Jake Hanley said. “I don’t think it could’ve gone any better.”

Bly completed several media interviews over the past 48 hours. He spoke with Lance McAllister and is scheduled to be on WLW Tuesday afternoon.

The Mason athletic department is considering an opportunity to schedule a team reunion this upcoming school year at some point.

Mason is one of two Ohio baseball teams in the MaxPreps Top 25. Moeller, a Division I regional runner-up, is ranked No. 19.

