St. Xavier High School names David Albert as its new head swimming and diving coach

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — David Albert, a 2008 St. Xavier High School graduate, was named the St. Xavier head swimming and diving coach on Tuesday afternoon.

“We are thrilled to have an alumnus of St. Xavier High School and our swimming and diving program take over our storied program,” St. Xavier athletic director Brian Reinhart said in a statement.

“Coach Albert has extensive experience as an assistant coach at St. X as well as with various clubs in the area that will be an asset to continuing the tradition of the Long Blue Lane. He understands how athletics fits into the mission of the school having lived it as a student-athlete and coach.”

Albert has worked with the AquaBombers as an assistant coach since 2009.

He succeeds former St. Xavier head coach Tim Beerman, who decided in April to step away from the role.

St. X won the Division I state boys swimming and diving title all six seasons that Beerman was the head coach.

The AquaBombers won the school's state-record 42nd boys state swimming championship this past February. St. X has won 13 consecutive state swimming titles and will enter this season by competing in a newly-renovated Keating Natatorium.

Albert has also worked with the St. Xavier water polo team and triathlon club. Since 2016, he has worked with the Cincinnati Marlins swim club in a variety of roles.

Albert arrives at St. Xavier from McNicholas High School where he was the assistant director of admissions and enrollment as well as the dean of student leadership.

He will work in the admissions office at St. Xavier. He has a Bachelor of Science in Sports Management and a Master of Education from Xavier University.

“It is a distinct honor, and I am grateful to have the opportunity to lead the swimming and diving program at St. Xavier High School," Albert said in a statement.

"This program has been extremely meaningful to me over the years, both as a student-athlete and an assistant coach,” said Albert. “I’d especially like to thank my wife (Erin), family, and friends who have been amazing in this process. I am excited to work with a talented and dedicated staff, to continue the traditions of the program, and to help our swimmers and divers become the best versions of themselves through our mission and their participation on the team.”