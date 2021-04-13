St. Xavier High School swimming, diving coach Tim Beerman decides to step away

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — St. Xavier swimming and diving coach Tim Beerman has decided to step away from his role as the AquaBombers head coach, according to St. X athletic director Brian Reinhart.

St. X won the Division I state boys swimming and diving title all six seasons that Beerman was the head coach.

Beerman told Reinhart that, after prayer and discernment, it was time to let another individual take over as the head coach.

The AquaBombers won the school's state-record 42nd boys state swimming championship this past February. St. X has won 13 consecutive state swimming titles.

Beerman, who works in the school's campus ministry program, would like to still remain active in the program, according to Reinhart.

"Tim has done a tremendous job of keeping the tradition and the excellence in our swimming and diving program," Reinhart said. "He truly cares about the formation of our young men. He built on the tradition that was handed to him and it will be handed on to the next person."

St. Xavier High School Tim Beerman (left) led St. Xavier to six state titles during his time as the head swimming and diving coach. He decided to step away as the head coach.

The school plans to post the head coaching position in the next few days.

The St. X swimming and diving program is annually recognized as one of the nation's top programs in swimming and diving.

The AquaBombers earned the top spot in the National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association (NISCA) rankings in July 2020 for a sixth consecutive year.

The AquaBombers won the NISCA all-time national dual meet championship in June 2020.

Beerman was a former St. X assistant coach to former head coach Jim Brower from 1999 to 2003 and 2009-11 and 2015, according to the school. He was also the Ursuline Academy head coach from 1998 to 2009 when the Lions earned four Division I state girls swimming and diving titles and seven runner-up finishes.

His impact goes beyond coaching, Reinhart said.

"Tim spends a tremendous amount of time and dedication to the program and it certainly shows in the results but more importantly in our young men's lives outside of the pool," Reinhart said. "We thank Tim for his tireless efforts to our young men and our families. He will certainly be missed and leaves some big shoes to fill."

