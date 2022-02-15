St. Xavier High School football team to play in Illinois during Week 2 of upcoming season

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio — The St. Xavier High School football team is scheduled to play at Loyola Academy (Wilmette, Ill.) Aug. 28 in a one-year deal between the programs.

Kickoff for the Bombers' Week 2 game is scheduled for 1 p.m. Central Time on the final Sunday in August. The game will be Loyola Academy's season opener.

WGN-TV reporter Mike Lowe reported Feb. 11 the game is scheduled to be a part of ESPN's national high school football kickoff coverage. St. Xavier and Loyola Academy did not confirm that report.

ESPN announced its first seven games of the 2021 season in late July this past summer.

Loyola Academy, a Class 8A program (large school), is located in The Village of Wilmette which is a suburb on the North Shore of Chicago.

The Ramblers (12-1 in 2021) were a 2021 state semifinalist. Loyola Academy won Class 8A state titles in 2018 and 2015 and was a Class 6A state champion in 1993.

This upcoming season will be the first meeting between St. X and Loyola Academy.

Loyola Academy returns three defensive starters and six offensive starters, according to Loyola Academy coach John Holecek, a former NFL linebacker.

The Bombers return two defensive starters and three offensive starters, according to St. X coach Steve Specht.

"We played (Cleveland) St. Ignatius a few years ago so we know the talent and coaching in Ohio is top level," Holecek said in an email. "(It's a) great challenge for us."

St. X (10-3 in 2021) is scheduled to open this season at Lakota West (11-2 in 2021) Aug. 19 in a rematch of the 2021 Division I regional semifinal the Firebirds won 12-2.

St. X returns home after two August road games to face against Olentangy Liberty Sept. 2 before hosting Penn (Mishawaka, Ind.) Sept. 9. The Greater Catholic League South division schedule is three of its next four games after that.

St. X has won four Division I state titles including 2020, 2016, 2007 and 2005.

