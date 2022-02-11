Hamilton names Arvie Crouch as its head football coach pending board approval

HAMILTON, Ohio — The Hamilton City Schools announced Arvie Crouch as the Hamilton High School head football coach on Friday morning, pending board of education approval Feb. 24.

"I am thrilled to have Arvie leading the Big Blue," Hamilton athletic director Missy Harvey said.

"During the interview process it was very apparent what this job meant to him. His knowledge of our community and our athletes made him the perfect fit."

Crouch succeeds former Hamilton head coach Nate Mahon who stepped down from the position in January. West Clermont named Mahon as its head coach earlier this week.

Crouch, who coached in Hamilton from 1993 to 2008 and was a district teacher for nine years, was the Mount Healthy head coach from 2009 to 2021 where he led the program to four undefeated conference championships and five total conference titles in the Southwest Ohio Conference.

Mount Healthy, a Division III program, won two Fort Ancient Valley Conference titles prior to the formation of the SWOC in 2012.

There are 22 former Mount Healthy football players currently playing in college, Crouch said. He estimates more 70 players during his time at the school will have played in college including this year's class.

Crouch has coached NFL players including defensive end Joel Heath and Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery.

"I'm just proud of the kids that we developed," Crouch said. "I look at football as a vessel to help parents raise their kids. It's not about wins and losses. It's if you do right that comes."

Hamilton, a Division I program in the Greater Miami Conference, is sort of a homecoming for Crouch who has strong ties to the community through education, athletics and his family.

"(Hamilton) is probably the only place I'd leave Mount Healthy for," Crouch said. "I got a special place in my heart. I kind of grew up there as a coach. I'm just really excited to get back there."

Crouch is 95-48 in 13 years as a head coach. In addition to his head football coaching duties, Crouch will serve as assistant athletic director at Hamilton.

Crouch said he will bring a lot immediate energy to the school community.

"I cannot wait to see what the future of Big Blue football holds," Harvey said.

