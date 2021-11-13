Lakota West defeats St. Xavier 12-2 in a Division I football regional semifinal

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Lakota West senior running back Cameron Goode was a bit worried on the sideline down the stretch of Friday night's Division I regional semifinal.

The Firebirds remembered a narrow loss to the Bombers in the 2020 regional final. This time, in the regional semifinal, history would not repeat itself.

Goode scored a fourth-quarter touchdown and junior Tyler Bohn made two field goals (32 and 38 yards) as the Firebirds defeated the Bombers 12-2 at Princeton High School.

Lakota West (11-1) plays Moeller (10-3) in a Division I regional final Nov. 19 at a neutral location to be determined later.

"We know we had to grind to get to where we are now," said Goode, who rushed for 106 yards. "And then we've got three more games and we've got to finish."

Junior quarterback Mitch Bolden rushed for 82 yards and the Firebirds led 6-0 at halftime after the field goals.

The Lakota West defense had three interceptions, two by junior Joshua Fussell. Senior Jyaire Brown had an interception in the second quarter. Junior Malik Hartford had a team-leading 10 tackles while senior Aden Miller had seven tackles. Sophomore Elijah Davis had six tackles.

"I tell you we've got something really special going on in West Chester up at Lakota West," Lakota West coach Tom Bolden said. "I'm telling you right now. In three years where we're at right now, a big statement win like this I couldn't be any more proud of these kids, this community. I mean everything."

The Firebirds lost to host St. Xavier 31-14 in the season opener Aug. 20 but these teams were much different after 12 weeks.

"We played there," Bolden said. "We just got healthier, we got better. These kids believe, this community believes. We aren't done yet obviously but it's a big step."

The Bombers completed a memorable season. St. X captured the Greater Catholic League South division title outright for a second straight season.

St. X was ranked No. 10 nationally in late September and started the season with a six-game win streak. Bombers running back Charles Kellom rushed for 121 yards and completed the season with 1,443 yards and 29 touchdowns overall, according to St. X football statistician Kelby Siler.

The Bombers had several other standouts this entire season including senior quarterback Brogan McCaughey and multiple other GCL South all-stars.

This was the third time that St. X and Lakota West played in the past 15 games.

"They played better tonight," St. X coach Steve Specht said. "They're a good football team, that defense of theirs is special, but I thought ours was too. I think our kids played hard."

