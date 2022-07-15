St. Xavier High School football team to play Illinois opponent on ESPN Aug. 28

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The St. Xavier High School football team is scheduled to play at Loyola Academy (Wilmette, Ill.) Sunday, Aug. 28 on ESPN.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. Eastern Time for the first-ever meeting in a one-year deal between the programs.

The game will be Week 2 for the Bombers, who open the season at Lakota West Aug. 19.

Loyola Academy, a Class 8A program (large school), is located in The Village of Wilmette which is a suburb on the north shore of Chicago.

The Ramblers (12-1 in 2021) were a 2021 state semifinalist and feature senior defensive lineman Brooks Bahr, who is verbally committed to Michigan.

Loyola Academy won Class 8A state titles in 2018 and 2015 and was a Class 6A state champion in 1993.

St. X (10-3 in 2021), winners of four Division I state titles, returns four starters including senior tight end Joey Wassler, senior offensive lineman Evan Fleetwood, senior linebacker/safety Max Bonner and junior defensive lineman Ted Hammond.

The Bombers have several other players to watch including senior offensive linemen Rob Fogler, Braylon Adams and J.J. Dollenmeyer along with junior running back Steven Napier, senior wide receiver Jamaal Sharp, senior H-back/linebacker PJ Rose, senior defensive lineman Antony Morris, senior defensive lineman Dijon Harris, senior safety Nolan Myers, senior defensive back Robert Houston and junior defensive back Macen Hall.

The game is part of the GEICO ESPN High School Football Kickoff which features seven games between Aug. 25-28.

St. X has appeared on ESPN before with the most recent game in August 2020 at Brownsburg (Ind.).

