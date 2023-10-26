St. Xavier High School announces construction of a new golf practice facility

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The St. Xavier High School athletic department announced Thursday night the construction of a new outdoor practice facility for the Bombers' golf program.

The practice green is expected to be completed before Thanksgiving.

Located on South Campus, Southwest Greens has been contracted to build the practice area that will include a nearly 4,000-square-foot synthetic green, a sand bunker, and large areas of artificial turf at varying lengths so the St. X golfers can sharpen and hone their skills.

The space will feature six permanent bays for the golfers to hone their wedge and short game skills, as well as three portable, modular tees that can be placed anywhere from 70 to 180 yards for athletes to work on their mid-iron shots.

The project will allow for on-site team practices as well as individual practice by team members at designated times.

"We are blessed to have the space to provide top-notch facilities for our 900-plus student-athletes," St. X athletic director Brian Reinhart said in a statement. "The addition of this golf area provides a unique opportunity for our players to practice their skills year around as we strive to get better in everything we do."

The St. X golf team has won nine consecutive Greater Catholic League championships and five consecutive sectional titles.

The program has qualified for the state championships almost every year, including this fall where the Bombers were sixth in the Division I tournament.

