Badin High School baseball team wins Division III state championship

AKRON, Ohio — The Badin High School baseball team is the Division III state champion.

The Rams defeated Columbus Bishop Watterson Friday night 7-2 in the Division III state final at 7 17 Credit Union Park in Akron.

Badin (29-3) is a baseball state champion for the third time in program history including the first title since 1996 (Division II). Badin also won the 1991 Division III state championship.

The Rams, winners of 25 consecutive games, had a memorable journey this season.

Badin entered in the state tournament by outscoring its opponents 55-1 in the postseason.

Badin earned three consecutive trips to the state Final Four and 17 state tournament appearances overall.

Badin defeated Parma Padua Franciscan 5-2 in a state semifinal Thursday at Thurman Memorial Stadium in Canton.

Badin is the second state champion at this year’s Ohio High School Athletic Association baseball state tournament. St. Xavier (27-5) won the Division I state title with a 4-2 victory over Moeller earlier Friday.

Fenwick (22-8) plays Lancaster Fairfield Union (24-6) in a Division IV state semifinal at 1 p.m. Saturday in Akron. The Division IV state final is scheduled for 10 a.m. Sunday in Akron.

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