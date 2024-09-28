Watch Now
St. Xavier defeats Elder 22-17 in GCL South Showdown Friday night

Bombers rally to defeat Elder in WCPO 9 Friday Football Game of the Week
CINCINNATI — The St. Xavier football team showed a great deal of resilience late Friday night.

Senior quarterback Chase Herbstreit found junior Daniel Vollmer for a 58-yard touchdown pass connection with 57 seconds left as the visiting Bombers defeated Elder 22-17.

"It's big to win a GCL game," St. X coach Steve Specht said. "It's hard to come into the Pit and walk away with a victory."

St. Xavier (4-2, 1-1 GCL South) trailed 17-16 late in the fourth quarter but the defense stood firm against the Panthers on fourth down in St. X territory.

A few plays later, Herbstreit scrambled to find Vollmer who took the reception and ran down the right sideline for a touchdown.

St. X had 292 yards of offense including 208 yards rushing. Vollmer had scored a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown. Junior running back Jake Britt had 95 yards rushing.

Entering Friday, Elder was No. 6 in the Division I, Region 4 computer points standings. St. X was No. 9 in the computer points standings.

St. X plays at Louisville Trinity Oct. 4. Elder plays Moeller at Nippert Stadium Oct. 4.

Friday night was the 107th meeting between the programs. Elder leads the series 56-45-6.

