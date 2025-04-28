Walnut Hills names Cashmere Wright as its boys basketball head coach

CINCINNATI — Walnut Hills High School named former University of Cincinnati men’s basketball player Cashmere Wright Monday morning as its boys basketball coach.

"Coach Wright’s experience as a player and coach, his deep roots in Cincinnati, and his passion for developing student-athletes make him an outstanding fit for Walnut Hills," Walnut Hills athletic director Shauniece Steele wrote in an email. "We are excited for the future of our boys basketball program under his leadership."

Wright succeeds Stu Holt, who was the Walnut Hills coach for the past three seasons. Walnut Hills had a 9-14 record, including 7-9 in the Eastern Cincinnati Conference this past season. Steele said in March a decision was made to move in a different direction for the program.

Wright, a former UC standout, was a four-year starter, two-time team captain and helped to lead the Bearcats to multiple NCAA Tournament appearances. He graduated as the program’s all-time leader in steals and was named to the UC Basketball All-Decade Team.

Wright later played professionally in Greece, Poland and the Netherlands, earning multiple accolades including league championships, most valuable player runner-up honors and all-league selections.

Wright has built a significant reputation as a coach and mentor. He was the Clark Montessori boys basketball coach for four seasons.

Clark Montessori (17-9 record in 2024-25) was a regional finalist for the first time in program history this past season. Summit Country Day defeated Clark Montessori 58-35 in a Division V regional final at Wright State University’s Nutter Center March 8.

Wright is also the founder and head coach of 1 Vision Academy and the 1 Vision Elite AAU Program — organizations dedicated to player development on and off the court.

Clark Montessori will post the boys basketball coaching position on Monday, according to Clark Montessori athletic director Derek Williams. Resumes may be sent to willder@cpsboe.k12.oh.us.

