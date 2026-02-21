Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Moeller High School basketball program reaches a milestone with 1,000 wins

Crusaders defeat Walnut Hills in a non-conference game Friday night
Moeller High School
The Moeller High School basketball team defeated visiting Covington Catholic Tuesday night. Moeller earned its 1,000th win as a program with the victory.
SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Moeller High School basketball program earned a significant milestone Friday night in a victory over host Walnut Hills.

Moeller earned win No. 1,000 as a program in the 42-41 overtime win over the Eagles.

"One thousand wins is a significant moment in Moeller history," Moeller basketball coach Carl Kremer told WCPO 9 Sports in a text message. "I tip my hat to the hundreds of basketball alums who achieved this milestone. Moeller is firmly entrenched among the greatest basketball schools in Ohio history."

Moeller has a 1,000-479 record overall since the varsity basketball program started in the 1962-63 season. The program will eventually be listed in the Ohio High School Athletic Association record book for most program wins.

Moeller has won Division I state championships in 2019, 2018, 2007, 2003 and 1999. The 2019 team earned an undefeated record (29-0).

Kremer, an Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Famer, has a 717-189 career record. Kremer is one of only six head coaches in Ohio High School Athletic Association boys basketball history with 700-plus wins.

Kremer has more than 70% of Moeller’s wins in the storied program history.

Moeller (17-4), winners of the Greater Catholic League South Division, completes the regular season this weekend. The Crusaders play at Louisville Trinity on Saturday afternoon.

Moeller rallied from a 27-19 halftime deficit Friday night to earn the victory. Moeller outscored Walnut Hills 9-2 in the fourth quarter.

Moeller freshman Jayden Davis led the Crusaders with 13 points, six rebounds and two steals.

Walnut Hills (15-6) has a game scheduled at Anderson Feb. 25.

The Divisions I and II postseason tournament brackets within the Southwest District will be announced Sunday.

