Lakota West boys basketball team accepts City of Palms Classic invitation for December 2026

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Lakota West High School boys basketball team has accepted an invitation to play in the City of Palms Classic Dec. 18-23 in Fort Myers, Fla.

“It’s the best of the best in the country,” Lakota West coach Kelven Moss said in an email Friday morning.

While the prestigious tournament is next season, the Firebirds are considered one of the best teams in the nation this winter. Lakota West (20-1) is ranked No. 15 nationally for a second straight week by MaxPreps.

Lakota West, winners of seven consecutive games, plays host to Mason in the regular-season finale for both teams Friday night.

Lakota West, a 2025 Division I state semifinalist, earned its first Greater Miami Conference championship since 2013 this season and its first outright conference title since 2006.

Lakota West is undefeated against Ohio opponents this season. The Firebirds’ only loss came to La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.) 72-71 in overtime Jan. 18 at the Flyin’ to the Hoop Invitational in Kettering.

The Firebirds are led by several players including junior Josh Tyson, who averages 17 points per game, 3.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2 steals. Juniors Bryce Curry (13.1 ppg. and 3.6 rpg.) and Roman Combs (10.2 ppg, 5.7 rpg and 2.7 apg.) are among the statistical leaders.

Lakota West averages 64.3 points and allows 44.9 points.

The Divisions I and II Southwest District brackets will be determined Sunday afternoon.

