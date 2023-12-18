St. Henry District High School names Tim Odom as its inaugural head football coach

ERLANGER, Ky. — St. Henry District High School on Monday named Tim Odom as its inaugural head football coach.

"He's a great fit to start our program," St. Henry District athletic director Jim Demler said. "His leadership and extensive experience will provide a solid foundation for sustained success. Tim is a tremendous leader and he will work hard to establish a football program that the St. Henry community will be proud of."

Odom, a former Ohio State University and Moeller High School football player, has also coached at Moeller, Simon Kenton, Glen Este and Lakota West. He played center at Ohio State from 1982-86. He graduated from Moeller in 1982.

Odom has been instrumental in helping multiple high school football programs.

"It's always been my dream to start a program from scratch," Odom said. "I'm fired up and ready to go."

St. Henry is starting varsity football competition in 2025. The school will play a junior varsity and middle school schedule during the 2024 season.

"Words cannot express my excitement at being named the first head football coach St. Henry District High School," Odom said. "St. Henry's commitment to academic excellence and its strong foundation in faith makes this opportunity truly special."

Although nothing is official from the Kentucky Athletic Association, St. Henry could be a Class 2A program when it starts varsity competition in 2025. The games will be played at its home field.

Principal Grant Brannen said the school has found an excellent fit for coaching football and beyond.

"St. Henry is a school with a rich tradition of excellence, not only in academics and athletics but also in fostering a community grounded in faith," Brannen said. "I have the utmost confidence that Tim will instill our core values of faith, respect and grit to our SDHS students and community."

