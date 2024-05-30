Lebanon 2026 forward Anthony Thompson transferring to Northeast Ohio program

LEBANON, Ohio — Lebanon High School star basketball player Anthony Thompson will attend Western Reserve Academy, a school in Hudson, Ohio, this upcoming school year.

Thompson, a 6-foot-7 forward, is one of Ohio’s top players in the 2026 class. He has several college scholarship offers including Purdue, Stanford, Xavier, University of Cincinnati, Texas, Ohio State, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Indiana, Illinois, Marquette, Eastern Kentucky, Kent State and Ohio University.

Western Reserve Academy, founded in 1826, is an independent, coed boarding and day school for grades 9-12. It is not a member of the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

“It’s a great opportunity for Anthony and his continued development toward reaching his goals,” Lebanon athletic director Keith Pantling said. “He’s on an extremely competitive path and this is the reality of being in that process. The prospect of training every day with other highly recruitable players is something he can’t pass up. We’re proud he calls Lebanon home and he enjoyed his experience coming through the ranks here."

Thompson, a Division I honorable mention all-state selection this past season, was also on the third-team all-Southwest District squad. He was a first-team all-Eastern Cincinnati Conference selection.

Thompson averaged 15.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.3 steals as a sophomore for Lebanon (13-11, 9-7 Eastern Cincinnati Conference).

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter