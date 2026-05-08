Cooper High School named Adam Begley as its head football coach.

UNION, Ky. — Cooper High School named Adam Begley on Friday morning as its new head football coach.

Begley was previously the Cooper freshman football head coach and assistant varsity offensive line coach.

Begley succeeds former Cooper varsity head coach Randy Borchers, who announced in mid-April he is stepping down as coach and athletic director after 18 years.

Begley said Borchers set a “great foundation” for the program and he wants to continue that success.

“I’m all about community,” Begley said. “Making the community proud of the program is very important.”

Begley brings 25 years of leadership experience in the fire department service with managing personnel, training and operations in high-pressure environments. He is battalion chief for the City of Florence.

Football has meant a great deal to Begley over the years. He enjoys teaching and coaching life lessons to others through the game and his occupation.

“Coach Begley brings a strong background in leadership, player development and community involvement having coached at the youth, middle school, freshman and varsity levels since 2014,” Cooper High School said in a statement. “As a founder and former director within the local youth football organization, he has been instrumental in helping build continuity throughout the Cooper football pipeline.”

Begley, a former high school quarterback, is a 1998 Taylor High School graduate. He said the terminology and program principles will remain consistent at Cooper. He is optimistic about the program going forward given the familiarity of the student-athletes and coaches.

“Begley is known for his emphasis on discipline, accountability and developing young men through the game of football,” the school said in a statement. “Coach Begley looks forward to building a program rooted in toughness, consistency and community pride while continuing to strengthen the tradition of Cooper football.”

Cooper (8-4 in 2025) is expected to open the season against Christian County in August with the location to be determined at a later time.

The Jaguars need to fill the void of several key players including quarterback Cam O'Hara, who is an incoming freshman at Western Kentucky University. O'Hara is one of Kentucky's all-time passing yards leaders in high school football.

Cooper was the Class 5A state runner-up for two straight seasons (2024 and 2023) prior to this past season.

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