'Special' | Mariemont girls soccer team earns program's first trip to state final

MARIEMONT, Ohio — The Mariemont High School girls soccer team will be in a state final Friday afternoon for the first time in program history.

Mariemont (19-1-2) plays Findlay Liberty-Benton (20-2-1) in the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division IV girls soccer state final at noon Friday at Scotts-Miracle Gro Field in Columbus.

“It’s a neat opportunity,” Mariemont coach Mike Haney said.

Haney has advised the players to take a moment to pause and absorb the special atmosphere for Friday. And yet Haney said the team isn’t preparing any differently.

He is careful to not overthink or adjust his coaching at this juncture of the tournament. Another coach once reminded him to play the game and not the moment.

Mariemont will adhere to that mentality. It is a team in every sense of the word this season. Selfless is the way Haney describes this group. Substitute players are “reinforcements.” Everyone is working toward the state championship.

“They really work together as a team,” said Haney, who is in his 29th season at Mariemont and 30th year coaching varsity overall.

“They don’t care who gets the credit.”

There isn’t one player who has dominated with goals and assists. Haney mentioned several players who have contributed.

Senior Addy Zawaly (14 goals, 13 assists), senior Alyssa Dewey (11 goals, 24 assists), sophomore Meryck Bogle (11 goals, 11 assists), junior Marisa Murphy (18 goals, 12 assists) and freshman Claire Young (nine goals, 10 assists) have all helped the team.

This team has persevered through injuries.

Two players will start Friday with broken arms. Haney said other players have dealt with injuries that include a sprained ankle, bad hip, rib issue and blurred vision. Regardless, the players have a selfless nature and a willingness to accomplish any task on the field.

Mariemont defeated West Branch 3-0 in a state semifinal Tuesday night. That marked the 15th shutout for the team this season.

This season is also the first time the Mariemont girls soccer program is in a state Final Four after three previous trips to the regional tournament.

“This is a special group of girls,” Mariemont athletic director Tom Nerl said.

Nerl said the program has had significant success over the years and there is plenty of anticipation for this opportunity in Columbus. The team has enjoyed a great deal of support from the students and school community.

If Mariemont wins a state title Friday, it would mean a lot to the program and school.

"This doesn't come around often," Haney said. "This one is special."

Mariemont is one of multiple Greater Cincinnati teams in the girls soccer state tournament this week.

Seton (22-0), ranked No. 5 nationally by MaxPreps, plays Strongsville (15-3-3) in the Division I state final at 1 p.m. Saturday in Columbus. In Division III, Indian Hill (18-0-4) plays Bay Village Bay (21-2) at 4 p.m. Saturday.

The Wyoming boys soccer team (17-4-2) plays Worthington Christian (18-3-2) in a Division IV state final at 1 p.m. in Columbus.

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