'Special' | Anderson 4-star cornerback Ace Alston ready for his senior season

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Anderson cornerback Ace Alston was a bit surprised in the moment when he heard the senior class called during a weightlifting session.

“I kind of hesitated for a little minute,” Alston said with a smile earlier this week after practice. “I was like, ‘Wait, dang that’s me.’ Really realizing that I’m a senior and stepping into that leadership is really just special. I’m ready to ride it out one more time with my boys.”

Alston, a 4-star player and Notre Dame verbal commit, is ranked Ohio’s No. 4 player overall in the 2027 class by the 247 Sports Composite. He’s made a significant impact at Anderson since his freshman year.

“Ace Alston has put a lot of time in,” Anderson football coach Evan Dreyer said. “I do think that’s the one thing that people misinterpret about him is how much he puts into his craft. From our team to trainers to speed work to other strength and conditioning — I think there is something to be said when a guy puts in two or three days of practices into a day. He’s awesome about that. He works really hard and some of our guys have joined him. And I think that’s one thing where his hard work has been contagious to bring people along.”

Alston has received a great deal of attention as a Polynesian Bowl All-American and Navy All-American Bowl player.

“Traveling all around the country playing in these different bowl games just soaking in the knowledge from these pro players and these pro coaches,” Alston said. “I really just apply that and I put that in the back of my brain so I can go help these guys like the younger guys that are coming up and playing varsity this year and feed into them so we can make our team as best as possible.”

Anderson was the Division II state runner-up the past two seasons. And so the expectations are lofty once again. Anderson (14-1 in 2025) is ranked No. 25 nationally in the USA Today Super 25 preseason rankings.

“We’ve got a bunch of depth, a bunch of experience and a lot of seniors that want to get back and know what we have to do to get back,” Dreyer said.

This offseason, the coaching staff decided to have several players compete on offense and defense for the first time in Dreyer’s 11 years as head coach at the school. It's created depth and experience.

Alston will play wide receiver, a position he hasn’t played since middle school. Suffice to say, he’s looking forward to the opportunity to score touchdowns.

“The transition has been good,” Alston said. “Just learning the offense and staying on top of my defensive stuff. It’s a challenge for sure but it’s a challenge that I can handle. I love it.”

Dreyer said a concerted effort will be made to keep Alston healthy for the postseason.

“Dad (Dee Alston) played Division I receiver (at West Virginia),” Dreyer said. “He’s got the ability. I think it’s about how much craft. I do think there is going to be a pitch count especially early in the season.”

Ace Alston will also play on the kickoff team as well as a kick returner and punt returner. It’s that versatility which will help Anderson succeed this season in all three phases of the game.

Anderson opens the season against visiting Kentucky powerhouse Louisville Trinity on Aug. 21.

Alston said the team has invested plenty into this preseason. He can’t wait to start a new journey.

“It’s my senior year,” Alston said. “Really just got that motivation to make it back to state and win it all this time so we really got a chip on our shoulder. We’re going at it each day and we’re loving it.”

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