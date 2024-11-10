Some neutral locations are set for Ohio high school football regional semifinals Nov. 15

CINCINNATI — Some neutral locations are unofficially set for nine regional semifinal games involving Greater Cincinnati high school football teams Nov. 15.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association plans to officially announce all the neutral locations for the third round on Sunday afternoon.

In Division I, Region 4, top-seeded Moeller (11-1) plays No. 4 Princeton (10-2) at Mason, according to Princeton athletic director Joe Roberts. The game is rematch of Week 1 in which Moeller won 38-21 at Princeton Aug. 23.

Moeller, ranked No. 1 in the MaxPreps Ohio rankings (regardless of divisions), has been a Division I state semifinalist the past three seasons.

Lakota West (11-1), the No. 2 seed, plays No. 6 St. Xavier (9-3) in a regional semifinal at Princeton, according to Roberts. That game is also a rematch of Week 1 in which Lakota West defeated visiting St. X 17-13.

Lakota West is seeking its fifth consecutive regional final appearance later this month. The winners of those regional semifinals play in the Division I, Region 4 final Nov. 22 at a neutral location.

In Division II, Region 8, top-seeded Anderson (12-0) plays No. 5 Mount Healthy (10-2) in a game scheduled at Lakota East, according to Lakota East athletic director Jill Meiring.

Anderson has a 12-0 record for the first time since the 2009 season, according to Anderson athletic director Chris Newton.

La Salle (10-2), the No. 2 seed, plays No. 6 Harrison (10-2) at Ross, according to Ross athletic director Justin Beck.

The winners of those regional semifinals play in the regional final Nov. 22 at a neutral location.

In Division IV, Region 16, No. 5 Taft (10-2) plays No. 9 Indian Hill (9-3) in a game scheduled at Milford, according to Milford athletic director Aaron Zupka.

Taft earned its sixth shutout of the season with a 44-0 win over visiting Brookville in a regional quarterfinal. Indian Hill upset No. 1 seed Clinton-Massie 16-13 in overtime in a regional quarterfinal.

Taylor (10-2), the No. 6 seed, plays No. 10 Alter (7-5) in a regional semifinal at Fairfield Alumni Stadium. Taylor has earned its first regional semifinal in program history, according to head coach David Dransman.

The winners of those Division IV regional semifinals play in a regional final Nov. 22 at a neutral location.

In Division VI, Region 24, No. 5 St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (10-2) plays No. 1 Coldwater (11-1) in a regional semifinal at Trotwood-Madison. St. Bernard-Elmwood Place has earned its first two playoff wins in program history the past two weeks.

Cincinnati Country Day (11-1), the No. 2 seed, plays No. 3 Anna (9-3) in the other regional semifinal at Monroe.

The regional final is scheduled for Nov. 22 at a neutral location.

In Division VII, Region 28, Cincinnati College Prep (9-2) has earned its first regional semifinal appearance in program history. The Lions, who are the No. 3 seed, play No. 2 Minster (10-2) at a neutral location which has not been announced.

The winner plays No. 1 seed Maria Stein Marion Local (12-0) or No. 4 Ansonia (11-1) in a regional final Nov. 22 at a neutral location.

The state semifinals are scheduled or Nov. 29 at neutral locations. The state finals are scheduled for Dec. 5-7 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

Friday, Nov. 15

Ohio high school football regional semifinals

Division I, Region 4

Moeller vs. Princeton (at Mason)

Lakota West vs. St. Xavier (at Princeton)

Division II, Region 8

Anderson vs. Mount Healthy (at Lakota East)

La Salle vs. Harrison (at Ross)

Division IV, Region 16

Taft vs. Indian Hill (at Milford)

Taylor vs. Alter (at Fairfield Alumni Stadium)

Division VI, Region 24

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place vs. Coldwater (at Trotwood-Madison)

Cincinnati Country Day vs. Anna (at Monroe)

Division VII, Region 28

Cincinnati College Prep vs. Minster (at TBD)

