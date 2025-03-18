Skyline Chili Reds Futures High School Showcase schedule announced

CINCINNATI — The high school spring sports season is right around the corner.

The 14th annual Skyline Chili Reds Futures High School Showcase presented by PNC Bank announced Tuesday afternoon its baseball and softball schedule from April 5 to May 10.

The event features 88 high school teams from Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky and Dayton, Ohio playing 44 games this spring.

The Ohio opening day April 5 includes reigning Division I state champion Mason against perennial power Moeller as part of a triple-header at the University of Cincinnati’s UC Baseball Stadium.

Softball games kick off April 12 with two games at the Reds Youth Academy and April 13 with a triple-header at Mason High School.

Jackie Robinson Day on April 12 at the P&G MLB Cincinnati Reds Youth Academy will showcase 12 teams from Cincinnati Public Schools.

The Northern Kentucky opening day is April 15 featuring a game with Bishop Brossart and Covington Catholic.

Ten teams will play at Great American Ball Park May 9-10 for the 10th annual Big League Weekend.

Local college facilities hosting games include Xavier University (seven games), Miami University (four games), the University of Cincinnati (three games), and Wright State University (two games).

Saturday, April 5 – University of Cincinnati (Opening Day in Ohio)

• Mason vs. Moeller, noon

• Harrison vs. St. Xavier, 3 p.m.

• Anderson vs. Ryle, 6 p.m.

Monday, April 7 – Xavier University

• Lakota East vs. Oak Hills, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, April 9 – Xavier University

• Colerain vs. Princeton, 5 p.m.

Thursday, April 10 – Xavier University

• Fairfield vs. La Salle, 5 p.m.

Friday, April 11

• Indian Hill vs. Madeira, 5 p.m. (at Xavier University)

• Hughes vs. Purcell Marian, 5 p.m. (at P&G MLB Cincinnati Reds Youth Academy, field #2)

• Middletown vs. Sycamore, 5:30 p.m. (at P&G MLB Cincinnati Reds Youth Academy field #1)

Saturday, April 12 – P&G Cincinnati Reds Youth Academy (Jackie Robinson Day)

• Williamsburg vs. Withrow, 10:30 a.m. (softball field #4)

• Riverview East vs. Shroder, 11 a.m. (field #3)

• Clark Montessori vs. Western Hills, noon (field #2)

• Western Hills vs. Hughes, 1:30 p.m. (softball field #4)

• Spencer vs. Taft, 2 p.m. (field #3)

• Aiken vs. Woodward, 3 p.m (field #2)

Sunday, April 13 – Mason High School (softball)

• Lakota East vs. Ross, noon

• Centerville vs. Milford, 2 p.m.

• Lebanon vs. Mason, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, April 15 – Bishop Brossart High School (Opening Day in Kentucky)

• Bishop Brossart vs. Covington Catholic, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, April 16 – Xavier University

• Mariemont vs. Wyoming, 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 19 – Xavier University

• McNicholas vs. Turpin, noon

Monday, April 21 – P&G Cincinnati Reds Youth Academy

• Carlisle vs. Middletown Madison, 5 p.m. (field #1)

Wednesday, April 23 – Xavier University

• Taylor vs. Reading, 5 p.m.

Friday, April 25 – Midland Baseball Complex

• Blanchester vs. Williamsburg, 5 p.m.

• Kings vs. West Clermont, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, April 28 – Xavier University

• Milford vs. Walnut Hills, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, April 29 – Beechwood High School

• Beechwood vs. Dixie Heights, 5 p.m.

• Bellevue vs. Ludlow, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 30 – Midland Baseball Complex

• Clinton-Massie vs. Goshen, 5 p.m.

• Batavia vs. Western Brown, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 3 – Miami University

• CHCA vs. Little Miami, 10 a.m.

• Hamilton vs. Ross, 1 p.m.

• Lebanon vs. Talawanda, 4 p.m.

• Lakota West vs. Loveland, 7 p.m

Monday, May 5 – Wright State University

• Beavercreek vs. Centerville, 5 p.m.

• Huber Heights Wayne vs. Springboro, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 7 – University of Cincinnati (Greater Catholic League doubleheader)

• Elder vs. Moeller, 5 p.m.

• La Salle vs. St. Xavier, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 8 – Ross Park, St. Bernard

• CHCA vs. Roger Bacon, 5 p.m.

Friday, May 9 – Big League Weekend at Great American Ball Park

• Conner vs. Summit Country Day, 5 p.m.

• Fairmont vs. Ryle, 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 10 – Big League Weekend at Great American Ball Park

• Centerville vs. Ross, 10 a.m.

• Badin vs. Springboro, 1 p.m.

• Beavercreek vs. Roger Bacon, 4 p.m.

