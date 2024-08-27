'Simply outstanding' | St. Henry District High School football team wins inaugural game

ERLANGER, Ky. — The St. Henry District High School community won’t soon forget the significance of the football program’s successful debut Monday night.

St. Henry defeated visiting Dayton 26-0 in a junior varsity contest to open the Crusaders' season. It also marked the official start of the school’s competitive football schedule. The school plans to field a varsity team in 2025.

“What a fantastic evening for the St. Henry community,” St. Henry athletic director Jim Demler said. “We could not have asked for a better start for our football program. It was simply outstanding!”

After a scoreless first quarter, St. Henry scored its first touchdown in program history when senior Gavin Armbruster rushed 18 yards to the end zone. Cody Crowder made the extra point to give the Crusaders a 7-0 lead with 7:06 left in the second quarter.

St. Henry scored less than five minutes later to go ahead 13-0. That’s when quarterback Michael Chiasson found Brennan Lemmond for a 12-yard touchdown pass connection.

St. Henry started the second half with an explosive highlight as Parker Richmond returned the kickoff 70-plus yards. Ryne Ravenscraft scored on an 18-yard touchdown run to give St. Henry a 19-0 lead with 7:29 left in the third quarter.

Armbruster scored his second touchdown of the night – this time a 7-yard run – to help give St. Henry a 26-0 lead with 2:17 left in the third quarter.

That’s all St. Henry needed to complete its first victory. Monday night was another chapter in the program’s inaugural season as a junior varsity team. More than 50 student-athletes are in the program as plenty of anticipation surrounded Monday's game.

“We’re super excited and our community is super excited,” Demler said Monday afternoon. “It’s a long time coming. The community has been awesome in its support. We can’t wait to get this started. We can’t wait to kick off high school football.”

Demler lauded head coach Tim Odom, saying he’s been “awesome” for the team. Odom, a longtime Cincinnati-area high school coach and a former Ohio State and Moeller player, was officially named the coach this past December.

St. Henry’s junior varsity team is scheduled to play at Bishop Brossart at 10 a.m. Saturday. The St. Henry freshman team plays host to Dixie Heights at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

