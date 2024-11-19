Simon Kenton High School football coach Roy Lucas Jr. steps down after 3 seasons

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Roy Lucas Jr. said it’s just simply time for a change.

Lucas has decided to step down from the Simon Kenton head football coaching position. He submitted his letter of resignation to the school administration on Monday — completing his second stint as a head coach with the Pioneers.

“Simon Kenton High School would like to thank Coach Roy Lucas for his unwavering commitment to our student-athletes and the leadership he has provided for our football program,” the school said in a statement. “We can’t thank Coach Lucas enough for the endless hours he spent dedicating his time energy and leadership to our student-athletes, on and off the field.”

Lucas was the head coach for the past three seasons with the Pioneers. Simon Kenton had a 4-7 record this season. He was a counselor at the school until his retirement from education in 2020.

Lucas brought over 30 years of coaching experience to the job in November 2021. He was previously an assistant coach and offensive coordinator at the school since 2012. He also had a previous stint at Simon Kenton from 1997-99 along with coaching Lloyd Memorial High School from 2000-2010. He led the 2003 Lloyd team to a 9-5 record and a Class 2A state semifinal appearance.

Lucas said he’s grateful for all the years at the school.

“I’m just really proud of the kids,” Lucas said. “We have really good kids at Simon Kenton.”

Simon Kenton athletic director Troy Roberts said the school is not naming an interim coach. He said the school has already received inquiries about the new position though it hadn’t yet been officially posted as of early Tuesday afternoon. He expects the position will generate a significant amount of interest.

"Coach Lucas is a good man, just an all-round good man," Roberts said. "That's the best way I can describe him. Every football decision he made revolved around what's best for the players and program. His commitment to Simon Kenton and the football program has been truly inspiring to watch. I can't thank Roy enough for his leadership and dedication that he gave to our school and football program . He's going to be hard to replace, but we obviously respect his decision and wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors."

Lucas, 59, said he wouldn’t rule out coaching again if another opportunity presents itself in the future.

“It’s a great school and a really good program,” Lucas said.

Simon Kenton football became a force in Northern Kentucky high school football in the early 2000s with nine district championships, two regional titles and nine regional runner-up finishes.

Simon Kenton will begin the search for its new head coach.

Interested applicants can send a cover letter and resume to troy.roberts@kenton.kyschools.us

