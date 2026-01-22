'She’s just fearless' | Point guard Reece Hackney is an ambassador for Mount Notre Dame

READING, Ohio — Junior point guard Reece Hackney has a genuine love for Mount Notre Dame High School.

Hackney’s enthusiasm isn’t limited to just basketball. As one of the top players on the state’s No. 1-ranked team, Hackney is a student-athlete the Cougars can count on throughout the academic year.

“I love coming to school,” Hackney said. “Sometimes it’s hard and school work is hard. But, love my school. I love the girls here and the sisterhood is just so powerful.”

Hackney, an Eastern Michigan verbal commit, has helped to lead the Cougars to a 17-0 record and a No. 1 ranking in Ohio by MaxPreps. She’s also a captain who thrives under pressure.

“She’s just fearless,” MND basketball coach Drew Fladung said. “She’s the calm in the room. She’s the loudest. She’s the most vocal. I think when everybody has some nerves before a game or during a game she’s kind of the influence that gets them together and says, ‘OK, we need to get this done.’”

Watch below to learn more about Hackey's influence on and off the court:

Point guard Reece Hackney is an ambassador for Mount Notre Dame

MND, winners of eight state championships in its storied program history, has a 17-0 record for the first time since the 2021-22 season. It's undoubtedly a favorite in Division II this season.

“We’re all best friends,” Hackney said. “We hang out every day at school together. We love spending time together off the court.”

For Hackney, her leadership goes beyond basketball. Hackney is the Providence President for student government and the Girls Athletic Association (GAA) Co-President.

Hackney’s involvement includes cheering for sports like soccer, volleyball and field hockey.

“We dress up in nun costumes; we go to the games,” Hackney said. “Oh my gosh it’s the most fun environment. And we’re just trying to bring that to all the sports. It’s so much fun being in the student section during games.”

The MND teachers rave about Hackney. Her joyful example is known throughout the school.

“She’s truly the poster child of the school in my opinion,” Fladung said. “She’s what you want an MND graduate to look like. When you think about what you want them to be and how well-rounded and well-spoken and how they act.

That’s why a state title in March would mean the world to Hackney. The Cougars have enjoyed a special journey since November.

“MND basketball is my life,” Hackney said. “Coming here I want to win. I love winning. Winning is the main priority, but MND basketball has really taught me so many lessons. It’s given me a confidence in myself. It’s given me great teammates that truly support me and people that I’m going to be friends with the rest of my life.”

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter